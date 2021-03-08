IIT Bombay To Release CEED Result Today

Once announced, candidates can access the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2021) result on the official website -- ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 8, 2021 2:16 pm IST

IIT Bombay To Release CEED Result Today
IIT Bombay To Release CEED Result Today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) will release the CEED results today, on March 8. The official website will host the CEED results for the exam held on January 17, 2021. Once announced, candidates can access the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2021) result on the official website -- ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Confirming the CEED result date, the official website said: “CEED result will be displayed on this [ceed.iitb.ac.in] website on March 8, 2021.”

It further added: “The CEED 2021 score card can be downloaded from March 8, 2021 from this [ceed.iitb.ac.in] website.”

CEED 2021 Result, Scorecard: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- ceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Select the tab designated for CEED 2021 result and scorecard

Step 3: Insert the CEED 2021 login Id on the next window

Step 4: Login and download the CEED 2021 result and scorecard

The CEED result has mention of details of the candidate and CEED scores and the qualifying status. CEED is a national level entrance exam conducted for admission to the design programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. CEED 2021 qualified candidates will be granted admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design.

Common Entrance Examination for Design
