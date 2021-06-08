IIT Bombay Professor Elected Associate Member Of European Molecular Biology Organisation

IIT Bombay Professor Roop Malik is the fifth scientist from India to be elected as an EMBO Associate Member

An Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) professor has been elected as an Associate Member of the European Molecular Biology Organisation (EMBO) to join the life scientists’ community. Professor Roop Malik from the Department of Bio Sciences and Bio Engineering is the fifth scientist from India to be elected as an EMBO Associate Member.

EMBO has announced that 64 life scientists have been elected to its membership. The new EMBO Members and Associate Members will join the community of more than 1,800 leading life scientists, an IIT Bombay statement said.

New members are nominated and elected by the existing EMBO Membership, the IIT Bombay statement added. It is not possible to apply to become a member. One election is held each year. The new EMBO Members will be formally welcomed at the annual EMBO Members’ Meeting between October 27 and October 29, 2021, the statement added.

Professor Mallik is an Indian biophysicist who is working on nanoscale molecular motor proteins that transport material including viruses, mitochondria and endosomes inside living cells.

“I am honoured to be elected as an EMBO associate member. I hope that such recognitions will foster closer collaboration between the European and Indian scientific communities,” said Professor Mallik.

“I am delighted to welcome the new members into our organization and look forward to working with them,” says EMBO Director Maria Leptin. “An election to the EMBO Membership recognizes outstanding achievements in the life sciences. The new members will provide expertise and guidance that will help EMBO to further strengthen its initiatives,” the Director added.

EMBO Members are actively involved in the organization. They serve on EMBO Council, Committees and Advisory Editorial Boards of EMBO Press journals, evaluate applications for EMBO funding, and mentor early-career scientists. Collectively, they can influence the direction of the life sciences in Europe and beyond, the official IIT Bombay statement said.