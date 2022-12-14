IIT Bombay, Plaksha University Agree For Joint Research, Collaboration

IIT Bombay and Plaksha University university has joined for research collaboration

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and Plaksha University has partnered for faculty and researcher mobility, joint research, publications, conferences and collaborative learning opportunities for both institutes. The Agreement was signed by Professor Rudra Pratap, the Founding Vice-Chancellor of Plaksha University and Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director of IIT Bombay at the Powai campus.

Under the Agreement, Plaksha University and IIT Bombay will explore knowledge sharing and research in areas including Computer Science and AI, Robotics and Cyber-physical systems, advanced manufacturing, Bioengineering, and Education Technology.

Speaking about the partnership, Professor Pratap said: “It is an honour to work with IIT Bombay. This partnership is aligned with our goal of providing contemporary technology programs with a razor-sharp focus on research-based pedagogy. It is an excellent opportunity for faculty and students to access experiential technical education at both institutions that will ultimately enhance their intellect, ideas, dynamism, and passion for innovation.

The partnership, as per an official statement, will also enable the institutions to mutually leverage visits by and exchange of faculty members, students, and research scholars; joint research, exchange of information, and development projects and publications; internship opportunities for students at laboratories of the respective institutions; joint conferences or symposia; and special short-term programs at undergraduate and graduate levels.

Professor Chaudhuri said: “Time has come that quality higher education goes much beyond the walls of public institutions. Setting up Plaksha University is a wonderful initiative on this front. IIT Bombay will always support such an initiative and I am sure there would be miles that IITB will walk together with Plaksha”.