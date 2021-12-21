IIT-Bombay Placements 2021: "All-Time High"; 1,382 Job Offers Accepted, Highest Package Above Rs 2.1 Crore

  • Home
IIT-Bombay Placements 2021: This year, the institute has bagged the highest international offer above Rs 2.1 crores (USD 2.87 lakh) per annum, and the domestic package above Rs 1 crore

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 21, 2021 6:51 pm IST | Source: Careers360

IIT-Bombay Placements 2021:
IIT-Bombay has bagged the highest international offer above Rs 2.1 crores
Image credit: IIT Bombay website
New Delhi:

IIT-Bombay Placements 2021: A total of 1,382 job offers were accepted in the phase-1 placements at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay), which was recorded an "all-time high". The phase-1 placement process was concluded on December 18, and the institute has secured 1,382 selections so far (including pre-placement offers) from 315 companies.

According to IIT-Bombay, the institute has received 1,723 job offers, last year, 1,128 job offers were received and 973 were accepted, in 2019, 1,172 job offers were accepted and 1,319 offers received. "This is an all-time high record of number of offers in Phase-I of Placements at IIT Bombay," IIT-Bombay release mentioned.

In terms of pre-placement offers, 202 offers were accepted this year, 2020- 152 offers and 2019- 113 offers. The highest number of offers was rolled out by the Engineering and Technology sector. "We had 2 PSUs coming in Phase-I of Placements this year, which issued 9 offers. More PSUs are expected to recruit during Phase-II of campus placements," the placement release read.

This year, the institute has bagged the highest international offer above Rs 2.1 crores (USD 2.87 lakh) per annum, and the domestic package above Rs 1 crore. "Number of international offers above 1 crore are 7 and domestic offers above 1 crore are 5," the release read.

The finance sector received the highest average compensation of Rs 28.40 lakh per annum, followed by IT/ Software- Rs 27.05 lakh, Research and Development- Rs 25.12 lakh. The Engineering and Technology, Consulting received packages of Rs 21.54 lakh and Rs 18.02 lakh respectively. The average CTC is Rs 25 lakh.

The institute has received a total of 45 international offers from different countries like USA, Japan, UAE, Singapore, Netherlands, Hong Kong and Taiwan. "The Placement Office also focused on connecting with growing start-ups and industry with diverse roles to tackle the market slowdown," as per the placement release.

For details on placements, please visit the website- iitb.ac.in.

