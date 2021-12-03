IIT-Bombay Placements 2021: '50% Increase In Selections Since Last Year'

Image credit: IIT Bombay website A total of 756 students were selected by the end of day two

IIT-Bombay Placements 2021: The placement season in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) is ongoing, and as per the institute, there was a 50 per cent increase in selections since last year. A total of 756 students were selected by the end of day two in compared to last year which was 503. "A total of 263 students were selected in 60 companies. We had a participation of 8 international companies on day 2," the placement release mentioned.

On day 3, a total of 57 companies participated in the placement rounds. "We are hopeful to end the placement season with good selections with 25 per cent more companies participating this year," B.V. Ravi Shankar, Training and Placement Officer said.

The institute has received a maximum package worth Rs 2.05 crores (2.74 lakh USD) on the first day of the placement session. According to IIT Bombay, followed by Uber, Rubrik has offered the lucrative international offer of Rs 1.21 lakh (USD/ annum). The other companies in the domestic domain which offered good packages were, Millennium- Rs 62 lakhs, WorldQuant- Rs 51.71 lakhs, Blackstone- Rs 46.62 lakhs per annum, the placement release mentioned. The placement session witnessed the participation of 28 companies. "For the domestic jobs, Google, Miscosoft, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, Airbus, Bain and company made the highest number of offers," read the release.

Various Indian Institutes of Technology including IIT-Guwahati, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIT Mandi have commenced their placement drive from today. IIT-Guwahati received 200 offers on the first day of placement, IIT Madras witnessed the highest number of offers with 176 placements, IIT Roorkee's 13 students received international offers, and in IIT Mandi 137 students got placed on the first day of placement and average salary has also increased.