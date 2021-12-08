  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT-Bombay Placements 2021: 1,201 Job Offers Accepted Till Day 6

IIT-Bombay Placements 2021: 1,201 Job Offers Accepted Till Day 6

According to IIT Bombay, 240 companies have recruited students, Rakuten group has made the highest international offers with 26 job offers

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 8, 2021 9:53 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT-Bombay Placements 2021: '50% Increase In Selections Since Last Year'
IIT-Bombay Placement 2021: Uber Offers Rs 2.05 Crore Package On Day One
IIT Bombay Congratulates Alumnus Parag Agrawal On His Promotion As Twitter CEO
IIT-Bombay Develops Computer Simulator To Prevent Spread of Covid In Enclosed Spaces
QS Asia Rankings 2022: 18 Indian Institutes In Top 200; IIT Bombay Leads With 42nd Rank
JEE Advanced Top Rank Holders Want To Study At IIT Bombay
IIT-Bombay Placements 2021: 1,201 Job Offers Accepted Till Day 6
According to IIT Bombay, 240 companies have recruited students
Image credit: IIT Bombay website
New Delhi:

IIT-Bombay Placements 2021: A total of 1,201 job offers were accepted till December 7 (day 6) of the placement season in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay). According to IIT Bombay, 240 companies have recruited students, Rakuten group with 26 job offers has made the highest offers internationally. The companies that made the highest offers are- Qualcomm, Samsung Research Institute and Intel Corporation.

The institute has received a maximum package worth Rs 2.05 crores (2.74 lakh USD) from Uber till now. According to IIT Bombay, followed by Uber, Rubrik has offered the lucrative international offer of Rs 1.21 lakh (USD/ annum). The other companies in the domestic domain which offered good packages were, Millennium- Rs 62 lakhs, WorldQuant- Rs 51.71 lakhs, Blackstone- Rs 46.62 lakhs per annum, the placement release mentioned. The placement session witnessed the participation of 28 companies. "For the domestic jobs, Google, Miscosoft, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, Airbus, Bain and company made the highest number of offers," the release earlier mentioned.

The placement rounds are going on in various IITs. IIT-Guwahati received 200 offers on the first day of placement, IIT Madras witnessed the highest number of offers with 176 placements, IIT Roorkee's 13 students received international offers, and in IIT Mandi 137 students got placed on the first day of placement and average salary has also increased.

Click here for more Education News
IIT Placement IIT Placements
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Scrap MP Quota In Kendriya Vidyalayas: BJP Leader Demands In Rajya Sabha
Scrap MP Quota In Kendriya Vidyalayas: BJP Leader Demands In Rajya Sabha
CBSE To Open Registration Portal For Class 9, 11 Students On December 15, Important Details
CBSE To Open Registration Portal For Class 9, 11 Students On December 15, Important Details
CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Answer Key Released LIVE: Check Analysis of Business Studies, Comp. Application
Live | CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Answer Key Released LIVE: Check Analysis of Business Studies, Comp. Application
Delhi University NCWEB 5th Cut-Off 2021 Released, Important Details
Delhi University NCWEB 5th Cut-Off 2021 Released, Important Details
CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper 2021: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here
CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper 2021: Check Sample Paper, Marking Scheme Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................