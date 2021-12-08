IIT-Bombay Placements 2021: 1,201 Job Offers Accepted Till Day 6

Image credit: IIT Bombay website According to IIT Bombay, 240 companies have recruited students

IIT-Bombay Placements 2021: A total of 1,201 job offers were accepted till December 7 (day 6) of the placement season in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay). According to IIT Bombay, 240 companies have recruited students, Rakuten group with 26 job offers has made the highest offers internationally. The companies that made the highest offers are- Qualcomm, Samsung Research Institute and Intel Corporation.

The institute has received a maximum package worth Rs 2.05 crores (2.74 lakh USD) from Uber till now. According to IIT Bombay, followed by Uber, Rubrik has offered the lucrative international offer of Rs 1.21 lakh (USD/ annum). The other companies in the domestic domain which offered good packages were, Millennium- Rs 62 lakhs, WorldQuant- Rs 51.71 lakhs, Blackstone- Rs 46.62 lakhs per annum, the placement release mentioned. The placement session witnessed the participation of 28 companies. "For the domestic jobs, Google, Miscosoft, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, Airbus, Bain and company made the highest number of offers," the release earlier mentioned.

The placement rounds are going on in various IITs. IIT-Guwahati received 200 offers on the first day of placement, IIT Madras witnessed the highest number of offers with 176 placements, IIT Roorkee's 13 students received international offers, and in IIT Mandi 137 students got placed on the first day of placement and average salary has also increased.