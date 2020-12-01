  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Bombay Placements 2020: Increase In PPOs; 153 Offers Accepted

IIT Bombay Placements 2020: Increase In PPOs; 153 Offers Accepted

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay Placement sessions have begun and during the first session on day 1, the institute witnessed the participation of 18 companies.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Dec 1, 2020 8:40 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Student Loses IIT Bombay Seat Due To 'Wrong' Click, Moves Supreme Court
COVID-19 Virus Survives On Surfaces Within Thin Films: IIT Bombay Study
NEP 2020 Will Transform Education System Of India: Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ At IIT Bombay
Education Minister To Inaugurate IIT Bombay’s National Education Day Programme On NEP Tomorrow
IIT Bombay Holds Convocation Event In 'Virtual Reality' Mode
GATE 2021 Exam: IIT Bombay Announces Changes In Pattern And Cities
IIT Bombay Placements 2020: Increase In PPOs; 153 Offers Accepted
IIT Bombay Placements 2020: Increase In PPOs; 153 Offers Accepted
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay Placement sessions have begun and during the first session on day 1, the institute witnessed the participation of 18 companies.

For the domestic jobs, highest numbers of offers were made by Microsoft, Google, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, Apple, Bain and company, while the lucrative International offers were made by Optiver.

So far 153 Pre-Placement Offers (PPO’s) have been accepted by students, which is higher than last year.

“The regular recruiters have shown faith in IITB and we are anticipating more offers from these companies. Amongst the sectors, prominent hiring was done by IT/Software, Core Engineering and Consulting,” the official release said.

Highest salaries (CTC) were offered by:

Qualcomm - Rs 46.41 Lakhs/annum

WorldQuant - Rs 39.70 Lakhs/annum

Morgan Stanley - Rs 37.25 Lakhs/annum

Uber - Rs 35.38 Lakhs/annum

International offers:

Optiver - 1.57 Lakh-EUR/annum

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Cambridge University Names Chemistry Department After Cipla's Yusuf Hamied
Cambridge University Names Chemistry Department After Cipla's Yusuf Hamied
AP POLYCET Counselling 2020: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out
AP POLYCET Counselling 2020: Final Phase Seat Allotment Result Out
IIT Madras Placements: 123 Job Offers Made By 22 Companies In First Session
IIT Madras Placements: 123 Job Offers Made By 22 Companies In First Session
IIT Roorkee Placements: 272 Job Offers Made On Day-One
IIT Roorkee Placements: 272 Job Offers Made On Day-One
NEP 2020 Does Not Dilute Reservation Policy In Education: Ramesh Pokhriyal
NEP 2020 Does Not Dilute Reservation Policy In Education: Ramesh Pokhriyal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................