IIT Bombay Placements 2020: Increase In PPOs; 153 Offers Accepted

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay Placement sessions have begun and during the first session on day 1, the institute witnessed the participation of 18 companies.

For the domestic jobs, highest numbers of offers were made by Microsoft, Google, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, Apple, Bain and company, while the lucrative International offers were made by Optiver.

So far 153 Pre-Placement Offers (PPO’s) have been accepted by students, which is higher than last year.

“The regular recruiters have shown faith in IITB and we are anticipating more offers from these companies. Amongst the sectors, prominent hiring was done by IT/Software, Core Engineering and Consulting,” the official release said.

Highest salaries (CTC) were offered by:

Qualcomm - Rs 46.41 Lakhs/annum

WorldQuant - Rs 39.70 Lakhs/annum

Morgan Stanley - Rs 37.25 Lakhs/annum

Uber - Rs 35.38 Lakhs/annum

International offers:

Optiver - 1.57 Lakh-EUR/annum