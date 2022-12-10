IIT Bombay Placement 2022: Over 1,500 Job Offers Made; 25 Students Receive Packages Over Rs 1 Crore

IIT Bombay Placement 2022-23

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay placement season 2022-23 recorded over 1, 500 offers made till day nine. Out of the total offers made till now, 1, 224 were accepted by students, including Pre-Placement Offers(PPOs). This year more than 400 domestic and international organizations have registered with IIT Bombay and have offered over 1, 100 unique profiles.

A total of 71 international offers were made by organisations in locations such as USA, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Netherlands, and Singapore out of which 63 were accepted by students. Overall, 25 students accepted job offers with CTC greater than Rs 1 Crore per annum.

Some of the top recruiters who have visited the campus this season are American Express, TSMC, Honda Japan, McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Morgan Stanley, Sprinklr and conglomerates such as Reliance, Adani and Tata.

The 2022-23 season in particular witnessed a steep increase in hires from private equity firms. Some of the top private equity firms which visited the campus this year were GIC Singapore, Bain Capital and Elevation Capital.

IIT Bombay slotted the companies for the placement to ensure that a healthy mix of various sectors is represented each day. Moreover, the slots are spread out to reduce the taxing nature of placements on students. Phase 1 of placements will continue till December 15, 2022. All students attend the interviews from one venue even though the companies recruit them via interactions in-person, remotely or using a hybrid mode.