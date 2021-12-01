IIT-Bombay Placement 2021: Uber Offers Rs 2.05 Crore Package On Day One

Image credit: IIT Bombay website The placement session witnessed the participation of 28 companies

IIT-Bombay Placement 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) started its placement session on Wednesday (December 1), and on the first day, Uber has offered the maximum packages worth Rs 2.05 crores (2.74 lakh USD). According to IIT Bombay, followed by Uber, Rubrik has offered the lucrative international offer of Rs 1.21 lakh (USD/ annum).

The other companies in the domestic domain which offered good packages were, Millennium- Rs 62 lakhs, WorldQuant- Rs 51.71 lakhs, Blackstone- Rs 46.62 lakhs per annum, the placement release mentioned. The placement session witnessed the participation of 28 companies. "For the domestic jobs, Google, Miscosoft, Qualcomm, Boston Consulting Group, Airbus, Bain and company made the highest number of offers," read the release.

The job offers were prominent in the sectors of IT/Software, Core Engineering and Consulting. Also, 201 Pre-Placement Offers (PPO) have been accepted by students, which is higher than last year. "The regular recruiters have shown faith in IITB and we are anticipating more offers from these companies," read the placement release.

Meanwhile, Uber also offered a lucrative packge of Rs 2.05 crore on the first day of Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi 2021-22 placement session. " “On the first day of the placement in IIT (BHU) Varanasi, 5 students received an offer from US-based firm Uber. One of the students was offered a whopping package of 2.05 crores.” read the placement statement.

Various Indian Institutes of Technology including IIT-Guwahati, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIT Mandi have commenced their placement drive from today. IIT-Guwahati received 200 offers on the first day of placement, IIT Madras witnessed the highest number of offers with 176 placements, IIT Roorkee's 13 students received international offers, and in IIT Mandi 137 students got placed on the first day of placement and average salary has also increased.