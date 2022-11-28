IIT Bombay Organises Awareness Workshop On National Credit Framework

IIT Bombay conducted awareness workshop on NCrF

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), on November 28, conducted a one-day awareness workshop on National Credit Framework (NCrF). The Minister of State for Education, Annpurna Devi graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The Institute hosted an awareness workshop on Draft NCrF among its students and faculties.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Annpurna Devi said: "NEP 2020 envisages universalization of credit framework for removing barriers between knowledge, skills and employability, establishing a credit accumulation & transfer system for all kinds of learning for ensuring seamless mobility between learning and skilling pathways."

"NCrF will provide us with an opportunity to recognize applied aspects of knowledge and skills. It will also create new possibilities for lifelong learning and skilling. NCrF will boost per capita productivity, empower all and lay a strong foundation fr India to lead this century," she added.

Dr Vinita Aggarwal, Executive Member and Lieutenant Colonel Gunjan Chowdhary, Director, NCVET, Dr Saroj Sharma, Chairperson, NIOS, Dr Avichal Kapur, Joint Secretary, UGC, Nilambuj Sharan, Senior Economic Advisor, MSDE, Professor Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE, Professor Vinay Swarup Mehrotra, Joint Director, PSSCIVE, Bhopal and Ms Niti Shankar Sharma, Deputy Secretary, CBSE were the panelists.