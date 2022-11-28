  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Bombay Organises Awareness Workshop On National Credit Framework

IIT Bombay Organises Awareness Workshop On National Credit Framework

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), on November 28, conducted a one-day awareness workshop on National Credit Framework (NCrF).

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 28, 2022 6:47 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Bombay Hosts One-Day Workshop On Indian Culture, Heritage
Maruti Suzuki Joins Hands With IIT Bombay
IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration With Late Fee Tomorrow
QS Asia University Rankings 2023: IIT Bombay Is Best Educational Institute In South Asia
IIT Bombay Doesn’t Want JEE Advanced 2022 Qualified Girl Students To Miss IIT Experience: Director
IIT Bombay Introduces e-Yantra Innovation Challenge; Winners To Get Rs 1 Crore Of Seed Funding
IIT Bombay Organises Awareness Workshop On National Credit Framework
IIT Bombay conducted awareness workshop on NCrF
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), on November 28, conducted a one-day awareness workshop on National Credit Framework (NCrF). The Minister of State for Education, Annpurna Devi graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The Institute hosted an awareness workshop on Draft NCrF among its students and faculties.

Speaking on the occasion, Education Minister Annpurna Devi said: "NEP 2020 envisages universalization of credit framework for removing barriers between knowledge, skills and employability, establishing a credit accumulation & transfer system for all kinds of learning for ensuring seamless mobility between learning and skilling pathways."

"NCrF will provide us with an opportunity to recognize applied aspects of knowledge and skills. It will also create new possibilities for lifelong learning and skilling. NCrF will boost per capita productivity, empower all and lay a strong foundation fr India to lead this century," she added.

Dr Vinita Aggarwal, Executive Member and Lieutenant Colonel Gunjan Chowdhary, Director, NCVET, Dr Saroj Sharma, Chairperson, NIOS, Dr Avichal Kapur, Joint Secretary, UGC, Nilambuj Sharan, Senior Economic Advisor, MSDE, Professor Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE, Professor Vinay Swarup Mehrotra, Joint Director, PSSCIVE, Bhopal and Ms Niti Shankar Sharma, Deputy Secretary, CBSE were the panelists.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT 2022 LIVE: Slot 1, 2, 3 Paper Analysis; Expected Cut-Off, Unofficial Answer Key
Live | CAT 2022 LIVE: Slot 1, 2, 3 Paper Analysis; Expected Cut-Off, Unofficial Answer Key
IIT Roorkee, International Pulsar Timing Array Help In Capturing Black Hole Symphony
IIT Roorkee, International Pulsar Timing Array Help In Capturing Black Hole Symphony
Delhi University To Release NCWEB 2022 Fifth Cut-Off Tomorrow
Delhi University To Release NCWEB 2022 Fifth Cut-Off Tomorrow
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in
Karnataka KEA Activates NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Fee Payment Link At Kea.kar.nic.in
Karnataka KEA Activates NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Fee Payment Link At Kea.kar.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................