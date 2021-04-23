IIT Bombay Invites Applications For FOSSEE Summer Fellowship 2021

Last date to apply for IIT Bombay's FOSSEE summer fellowship 2021 is May 5

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has invited applications for the Free/Libre and Open Source Software for Education (FOSSEE) summer fellowship 2021. Students from any college, pursuing any degree, and at any stage of their graduation or post-graduation studies can apply for the fellowship programme. The last date for submission of applications is May 5. Results will be announced in the last week of May and the Fellowship programme will begin tentatively from June 1.

Applicants will have to complete some screening tasks, and learn a FLOSS before joining the fellowship programme. The list of tasks and other information regarding the fellowship is hosted at fossee.in/fellowship/2021.

“These tasks can involve programming, scientific computing, conducting awareness workshops, collecting data that will be of use to the community. These screening tasks are not very complicated and can be done over a period of two to four weeks,” an official statement said. Tasks can be submitted up to May 15.

Registration And Selection Process

Click on the registration link on the official website. Fill the form. Select one topic and submit the screening task for the selected topic. The completed tasks will be reviewed by the domain experts. After the review, the selected participants will be offered to join the FOSSEE Summer Fellowship-2021.

Started in 2028, IIT Bombay’s FOSSEE project aims to promote the use of free and open software tools and reduce dependency on proprietary software, to improve the quality of education in the country.

The FOSSEE project is part of the National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Ministry of Education, Government of India.