  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Bombay Invites Applications For FOSSEE Summer Fellowship 2021

IIT Bombay Invites Applications For FOSSEE Summer Fellowship 2021

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has invited applications for the Free/Libre and Open Source Software for Education (FOSSEE) summer fellowship 2021.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 23, 2021 3:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Union Education Minister Takes Ride In ‘Energy Swaraj Yatra’ Bus Built By IIT Bombay Professor
IIT Bombay, Michelin Join Hands For Sustainable Mobility Research
CEED 2021: IIT Bombay To Release Answer Key Tomorrow
IITs Begin Online Admission Process For MBA Courses; Apply By January 31
IIT Bombay Placements 2020: Increase In PPOs; 153 Offers Accepted
Student Loses IIT Bombay Seat Due To 'Wrong' Click, Moves Supreme Court
IIT Bombay Invites Applications For FOSSEE Summer Fellowship 2021
Last date to apply for IIT Bombay's FOSSEE summer fellowship 2021 is May 5
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has invited applications for the Free/Libre and Open Source Software for Education (FOSSEE) summer fellowship 2021. Students from any college, pursuing any degree, and at any stage of their graduation or post-graduation studies can apply for the fellowship programme. The last date for submission of applications is May 5. Results will be announced in the last week of May and the Fellowship programme will begin tentatively from June 1.

Applicants will have to complete some screening tasks, and learn a FLOSS before joining the fellowship programme. The list of tasks and other information regarding the fellowship is hosted at fossee.in/fellowship/2021.

“These tasks can involve programming, scientific computing, conducting awareness workshops, collecting data that will be of use to the community. These screening tasks are not very complicated and can be done over a period of two to four weeks,” an official statement said. Tasks can be submitted up to May 15.

Registration And Selection Process

  1. Click on the registration link on the official website. Fill the form.

  2. Select one topic and submit the screening task for the selected topic.

  3. The completed tasks will be reviewed by the domain experts.

  4. After the review, the selected participants will be offered to join the FOSSEE Summer Fellowship-2021.

Started in 2028, IIT Bombay’s FOSSEE project aims to promote the use of free and open software tools and reduce dependency on proprietary software, to improve the quality of education in the country.

The FOSSEE project is part of the National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Live Updates: Check State-Wise Status Of School, College, University Exams
Live | Live Updates: Check State-Wise Status Of School, College, University Exams
Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam (KVPY) Aptitude Test Marks Released
Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam (KVPY) Aptitude Test Marks Released
Gujarat Class 10, 12 Students Seek Cancellation Of Board Exams
Gujarat Class 10, 12 Students Seek Cancellation Of Board Exams
Nagaland: Re-Exam For Class 10, 12 Students Affected Due To COVID-19, Says Board
Nagaland: Re-Exam For Class 10, 12 Students Affected Due To COVID-19, Says Board
JKBOSE Class 11 Registration Deadline Extended For Jammu Division
JKBOSE Class 11 Registration Deadline Extended For Jammu Division
.......................... Advertisement ..........................