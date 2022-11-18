  • Home
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB), on November 16, organised a one-day workshop for educators and professionals on culture and heritage.

Updated: Nov 18, 2022

New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB), on November 16, organised a one-day workshop for educators and professionals on culture and heritage. The day-long programme was attended by 60 educators and academic researchers, from educational institutions across Maharashtra. The workshop introduced participants to two projects, the Indian Culture Portal, and the Digital District Repository.

The Digital District Repository is a project spearheaded by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and seeks to collect, record and digitise the lesser-known tales of the Freedom Struggle, from every district in India. Both projects bring together heritage and technology and seek to democratise and diversify the field of culture.

As per the release, the Indian culture portal is managed by IIT Bombay, and funded by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. It was inaugurated in 2019 as part of the National Virtual Library of India. The portal hosts collections of museums, libraries and other cultural institutions from all over India, as well as a plethora of original content, created by a team of researchers.

