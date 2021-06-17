IIT Bombay Hosts Conference Of BRICS Network Universities

The conference is a part of the 13th BRICS Summit

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is hosting a three-day virtual conference of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) network universities that started yesterday, June 16. The conference on the theme of electric mobility is a part of the engagements that India is hosting under the education stream during its chairship of the 13th BRICS Summit this year.

Recommended : Get important details about IIT Bombay.

Eighteen experts from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will talk about various aspects of electric mobility like traffic management, hydrogen technology, hybrid vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and linkage between e-mobility and livelihoods in the conference, the Education Ministry said.

Over 100 students, researchers and faculty from the BRICS Network Universities are expected to participate in the conference, it said.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, in his address to the conference, highlighted the growing use of biofuels in the transportation sector, and progress in the development low-cost battery technology,

Transformations in the transport sector are good for sustainability and health of the environment, and it is opening up new livelihoods in the country, the minister said.

Mr Nitin Gadkari called upon IITs to take on research in innovative technology, and for greater research cooperation among the BRICS countries.

Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare said a meeting of senior education officers of the five countries will take place on July 2, and a meeting of BRICS Education Ministers will be held on July 6.

BRICS Network University is a union of higher education institutions of the five BRICS member countries, formed with the objective of enhancing educational cooperation in general, and for research and innovation. IIT Bombay is the lead institution of India for the BRICS network university.