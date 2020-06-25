  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Bombay To Hold Online Classes From Next Semester

IIT Bombay To Hold Online Classes From Next Semester

IIT Bombay Director Subhasis Chaudhuri has also initiated a fundraiser to raise finances for students who do not have the necessary resources -- devices, internet and others -- to attend classes online.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 25, 2020 12:42 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IIT Bombay Best In India But Drops In Global Ranking
IIT Bombay Introduces Self-paced Course On Online Teaching
IIT Madras, German Researchers Collaborate To Develop New Green Energy Materials
GU Exam 2020: Gauhati University Releases Exam Notice For BA, BSc, BCom Even Semesters
IIT Guwahati, Shri Sankaradeva Nethralaya Develop Device For Detection Of Diabetic Retinopathy
Telangana Degree Admission Schedule Announced
IIT Bombay To Hold Online Classes From Next Semester
IIT Bombay to hold classes online
Image credit: IItb.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has decided to conduct classes for the next semester entirely online, Director Subhasis Chaudhuri announced on Wednesday. The decision was taken after a “long deliberation” in the senate to ensure that there is “no compromise in the safety and well being of the students” considering the current situation of the COVID-19 epidemic.

IIT Bombay Director Subhasis Chaudhuri, through his official social media account, said:“After a long deliberation in the Senate, we have decided today that the next semester will be run purely in the online mode so that there is no compromise on the safety and well being of the students.”

Citing that a large section of students hail from economically weaker backgrounds, IIT Bombay has appealed for donations from the general public to help to provide the required infrastructure for such students.

“We do not want a single student to miss out on the learning experience for the lack of money. We have estimated that we need about Rs 5 crores to help those needy students. Our alumni have committed a good amount of support, but that is not enough for all these needy students and I solicit through this message your donations, however small it may be,” Mr Choudhari said.

The COVID-19 epidemic, which intensified in mid-March, has derailed the academic calendar with institutes scrambling to conduct classes and end-semester examinations on time. As evident by the protests against open book examination in Delhi University, online accessibility is a major challenge for students coming from diverse backgrounds in the country.

IIT Bombay now joins the Punjab Engineering College Chandigarh, or PECC, which was the first institute in the country to announce that an entire semester will be taught online.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
IIT Madras, German Researchers Collaborate To Develop New Green Energy Materials
IIT Madras, German Researchers Collaborate To Develop New Green Energy Materials
DU Admission 2020: Registration Closes Next Week
DU Admission 2020: Registration Closes Next Week
UGC Asks Educational Institutes To Set Up Rain Water Harvesting Structures
UGC Asks Educational Institutes To Set Up Rain Water Harvesting Structures
Decision On Board Exams, JEE, NEET Likely Today
Decision On Board Exams, JEE, NEET Likely Today
IGNOU Launches MA In Sanskrit Programme
IGNOU Launches MA In Sanskrit Programme
.......................... Advertisement ..........................