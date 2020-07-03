IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation's Rs. 2.35 Crore Grant For Supplying Laptops To Needy Students

IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation (IITBHF) has announced a grant of Rs. 2.35 crores to IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation (IITBHF) has announced a grant of Rs. 2.35 crores to IIT Bombay. The grant has been announced to address the un-anticipated student needs arising due to the closing of the institute campus on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fund will be utilized to purchase 500 laptop computers and broadband support for 500 needy undergraduate students, said Mr. Raj Kushwaha, the Chairman of IIT Bombay Heritage foundation.

The foundation was able to the $301,000 for this grant from its US-based alumni pursuant to extended fund-raising drives. Given that the need may be for up to 1,000 laptop computers, IITBHF is requesting other India-based alumni and IIT Bombay's corporate sponsors to provide matching funds to meet the needs of the additional 500 students.

The foundation will decide the criteria for the distribution of these funds to appropriate students.

"We are delighted at this wonderful gesture by our alumni in the United States. At this pressing time when many of our current students need help, we are thankful to them for opening up their hearts in supporting their alma mater's children. Since we are still at the 50% of this specific fund raising drive, we hope many of our citizens will now come forward to help our endeavor in equipping our students with IT tools so that they can attend the online classes next semester," said IIT Bombay's Director Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri.