Image credit: Shutterstock IIT GATE 2021: Frequently Asked Questions

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2021 will begin on February 6. As per the official schedule, the exam will be held from February 5 to 14, 2021, however, two days – February 5 and 12 – are reserved for miscellaneous activities. These activities include trial mock tests by zonal officials, briefing to invigilators, selection of scribes, preparation of exam centres, and optional visit by candidates to check exam centres.

GATE 2021 exam will be held on February 6, 7, 13 and 14. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay had previously issued instructions that candidates must follow during the exam.

Here are some frequently asked questions regarding GATE 2021 admit card, dress code, exam day rules.

Question: What is a virtual calculator for GATE?

Answer: During the GATE examination, a virtual calculator will be available on the screen, which can be used for numerical questions. Note that candidates will not be allowed to bring any charts, tables to the exam hall. Extra sheets for rough work will be provided.

Question: What is GATE 2021 dress code?

Answer: IIT Bombay has not specified a dress code for GATE 2021. However, students are advised to wear light clothes without any metallic items. Do not wear cap, muffler, jewellery or ornaments, watches, goggles, rings, bracelets, or any of such items. Do not carry a wallet or pouch.

Question: What is the reporting time for GATE 2021?

Answer: Candidates must reach the exam venue 60 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates will be allowed to occupy their seats 40 minutes before the scheduled start of the exam.

Question: What is the use of GATE admit card?

Answer: Candidates will require the admit card to enter the exam venue and during the exam.

Candidates can use the admit card for movement in restricted areas on the exam day.

Question: Is the GATE admit card alone sufficient to gain entry to the examination centre?

Answer: No. Candidates must bring a printout, preferably a colour printout of the downloaded GATE admit card, to the examination venue for verification along with an original and valid photo ID.

Question: What is a valid photo ID for GATE?

Answer: For Indian candidates: Aadhaar card, Passport, PAN card, Voter ID, College ID, Employee ID and Driving License.

For International candidates: A valid Passport or government-issued ID, College ID, Employee ID.

No photocopy, scanned copy, or expired document will be accepted by the authorities.

Question: What do I do with the GATE admit card when the exam is over?

Answer: Drop admit card, rough pad, or scribble pad on the dropbox before leaving the exam centre.