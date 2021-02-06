GATE 2021 Begins Today; 9 Lakh Students To Appear In Exams

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) will commence from today. GATE 2021 exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift starts from 9:20 am and ends at 12:30 am, while the afternoon shift starts from 3 pm and ends at 6 pm. This year, GATE 2021 is being held by IIT Bombay, and the authorities have introduced two new subjects--Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Science (XH). The examination will conclude on February 14, 2021.

GATE 2021 will be conducted as a Computer Based Test. The paper will be of the objective type comprising three patterns—Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. For a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, there will be negative marking, while for MSQ and NAT, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.

GATE 2021 examination will be held at 200 centres across the nation. IIT Bombay has released a list of instructions for the examination day on its official website, gate.iitb.ac.in.

As the GATE 2021 examination is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities have asked the candidates to strictly follow the guidelines issued in this regard.

GATE 2021 Exam Guidelines