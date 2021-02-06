GATE 2021 Begins Today; 9 Lakh Students To Appear In Exams
GATE 2021 exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift starts from 9:20 am and ends at 12:30 am, while the afternoon shift starts from 3 pm and ends at 6 pm.
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2021) will commence from today. GATE 2021 exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift starts from 9:20 am and ends at 12:30 am, while the afternoon shift starts from 3 pm and ends at 6 pm. This year, GATE 2021 is being held by IIT Bombay, and the authorities have introduced two new subjects--Environmental Science and Engineering (ES) and Humanities and Social Science (XH). The examination will conclude on February 14, 2021.
GATE 2021 will be conducted as a Computer Based Test. The paper will be of the objective type comprising three patterns—Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. For a wrong answer chosen in an MCQ, there will be negative marking, while for MSQ and NAT, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.
Also Read: Last Minute Revision Tips To Ace GATE 2021
GATE 2021 examination will be held at 200 centres across the nation. IIT Bombay has released a list of instructions for the examination day on its official website, gate.iitb.ac.in.
As the GATE 2021 examination is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities have asked the candidates to strictly follow the guidelines issued in this regard.
GATE 2021 Exam Guidelines
Candidates are advised to reach at least one hour before the exam starts to avoid overcrowding at the respective examination centres.
Candidates will be required to follow the rope queues and the floor marks while they stand outside the exam centre.
Candidates will have to go through a body temperature check at the entrance gate of their exam centre. All those candidates with body temperature more than 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit will have to appear for the exam in an isolation room.
Candidates must carry all the required documents such as GATE admit card and a photo ID proof at their respective examination centres
Candidates are allowed to carry masks, gloves, sanitiser, pen/pencil and a transparent water bottle.
Candidates will have to complete their biometrics after they reach the examination lab.