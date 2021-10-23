IIT Bombay Extends CEED, UCEED 2022 Application Dates

CEED, UCEED 2022 application dates extended

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the application deadline for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2022) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) till October 31. Students who want to apply for undergraduate design programmes can apply for UCEED 2022 on--uceed.iitb.ac.in. Postgraduate design aspirants will be required to apply for CEED 2022 on-- ceed.iitb.ac.in.

The last date with late fee for both CEED, UCEED 2022 has been extended to November 5. IIT Bombay will conduct CEED, UCEED on January 23 from 9 am to 12 pm.

CEED, UCEED 2022: How To Apply

Go to the official websites of UCEED-uceed.iitb.ac.in or CEED-ceed.iitb.ac.in

On the displayed homepage, click on the application link

Key email ID to complete the registration

The application form will be displayed on the screen

Fill the form with the asked details

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fees through prescribed gateways

Cross check the information and submit the application form

Download the application form and take a print out for further reference

Students applying for UCEED 2022 should have cleared Class 12th exam or any other equivalent exam as the basic eligibility criteria for the examination.

For CEED 2022 students must have completed their degree or diploma or postgraduate degree programme of minimum three years to be eligible for application. The complete eligibility criteria is available on the official websites.

Students who qualify the respective exams will be required to appear for other assessment rounds including interviews for their final selection for the course.