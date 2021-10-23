  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Bombay Extends CEED, UCEED 2022 Application Dates

IIT Bombay Extends CEED, UCEED 2022 Application Dates

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the application deadline for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2022) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) till October 31.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 23, 2021 8:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CEED, UCEED 2022 Application Process Begins; Know How To Apply
IIT Bombay CEED (Common Entrance Exam For Design Courses) Result Declared
IIT Bombay To Release CEED Result Today
CEED 2021: IIT Bombay Releases Final Answer Key At Ceed.iitb.ac.in
CEED, UCEED 2021: Application Dates Extended; Apply Till October 31
Entrance Exams For Design Courses In January
IIT Bombay Extends CEED, UCEED 2022 Application Dates
CEED, UCEED 2022 application dates extended
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the application deadline for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2022) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) till October 31. Students who want to apply for undergraduate design programmes can apply for UCEED 2022 on--uceed.iitb.ac.in. Postgraduate design aspirants will be required to apply for CEED 2022 on-- ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Recommended: Download Free Previous Year Question Papers for CEED. Click Here

The last date with late fee for both CEED, UCEED 2022 has been extended to November 5. IIT Bombay will conduct CEED, UCEED on January 23 from 9 am to 12 pm.

CEED, UCEED 2022: How To Apply

  • Go to the official websites of UCEED-uceed.iitb.ac.in or CEED-ceed.iitb.ac.in

  • On the displayed homepage, click on the application link

  • Key email ID to complete the registration

  • The application form will be displayed on the screen

  • Fill the form with the asked details

  • Upload the required documents.

  • Pay the application fees through prescribed gateways

  • Cross check the information and submit the application form

  • Download the application form and take a print out for further reference

Students applying for UCEED 2022 should have cleared Class 12th exam or any other equivalent exam as the basic eligibility criteria for the examination.

For CEED 2022 students must have completed their degree or diploma or postgraduate degree programme of minimum three years to be eligible for application. The complete eligibility criteria is available on the official websites.

Students who qualify the respective exams will be required to appear for other assessment rounds including interviews for their final selection for the course.

Click here for more Education News
UCEED 2019
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Andhra Pradesh Board Declares Supplementary Exam Results
Andhra Pradesh Board Declares Supplementary Exam Results
NEET 2021: 27% OBC Reservation Can't Be Matter Of Litigation Again, Says DMK To Supreme Court
NEET 2021: 27% OBC Reservation Can't Be Matter Of Litigation Again, Says DMK To Supreme Court
DU UG Admission 2021: Special Cut-Off List On October 25; What To Expect
DU UG Admission 2021: Special Cut-Off List On October 25; What To Expect
IIT Mandi Organises 9th Convocation Today; 452 Students Conferred Degrees
IIT Mandi Organises 9th Convocation Today; 452 Students Conferred Degrees
Childhood Getting Lost In Cages Of Beliefs, Need To Break These Bars: Manish Sisodia
Childhood Getting Lost In Cages Of Beliefs, Need To Break These Bars: Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................