IIT Bombay Doesn’t Want JEE Advanced 2022 Qualified Girl Students To Miss IIT Experience: Director

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay Director in a statement said that the institute does not want any JEE Advanced 2022 qualified girl students to miss IIT experience. The institute will organise a special counseling session for all JEE Advanced qualified girl students and their parents tomorrow, September 20 at 11:45 pm. The IIT Bombay special counselling session is being organised by Professor Meera Raghunandan and her team, through the IIT Bombay Official youtube channel.

Congratulating all girl students who have qualified IIT JEEAdvanced 2022, IIT Bombay Director Subhasis Chaudhuri in a Facebook post said: “First of all, I congratulate all girl students who have qualified in JEE (adv) 2022. I also congratulate their parents and family members in supporting these immensely gifted students in pursuing their dream to get educated in an IIT. However, we notice that despite doing very well in the admission test, some girl students do not take admission to IITs and join a local college instead (may be they do not want to travel the distance, may be family members are worried about staying in hostels, may be they think engineering is a male dominated profession, etc).”

“As the Director of the top IIT, let me assure the girl students it is indeed a wonderful opportunity to get trained at the IIT system and provide the technical leadership in the country. In case you have any doubt or reservation, IIT Bombay is organizing a special counseling session for all JEE (adv) qualified girl students (and their parents) tomorrow (Sep 20, 2022) at 11:45 pm. You may join the session, being organized by Prof. Meera Raghunandan and her team, through the IIT Bombay Official youtube channel. Bring your queries and we will try to address them. Pl [please] let all students know of this opportunity,” the Director added.

Professor Choudhury further added that some part of the counselling will also be useful to even those girl students who missed the JEE Advanced but are interested in engineering as a profession.

