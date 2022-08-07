  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Bombay Defends Fee Hike; Calls It 'Imperative To Stay Alive And Grow'

IIT Bombay Defends Fee Hike; Calls It 'Imperative To Stay Alive And Grow'

Arguing that it needed to "adjust its charges to stay alive and grow", IIT Bombay added that only eight percent of its funding comes from student fees. It added that the operational expenses will continue to be more than the fees collected despite the hike.

Education | Written By Aprameya Rao | Updated: Aug 7, 2022 6:50 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Bombay Alumnus Dr Sharad Saraf Appointed Chairperson Of Institute’s Board Of Governors
IIT Bombay Builds 5G Core Towards Developing An End-To-End 5G Testbed
IIT Bombay Ties Up With India Meteorological Department For Developing User-Friendly Weather Forecasting App
IIT Bombay To Offer MA Research Programme For Humanities Students, Admissions Through GATE
QS World University Rankings 2022 By Subject: 8 Indian Institutes In Top 400; IIT Bombay Tops Country-Wise
Union Minister Pradhan Asks IIT Bombay To Lead In Advancing New Frontiers Of Knowledge
IIT Bombay Defends Fee Hike; Calls It 'Imperative To Stay Alive And Grow'
IIT Bombay defends fee hike after students opposing it began their relay hunger strike
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) on Sunday released a statement defending the recent fee hike, a day after students opposing it began their relay hunger strike. Arguing that it needed to "adjust its charges to stay alive and grow", IIT Bombay added that only eight percent of its funding comes from student fees. It added that the operational expenses will continue to be more than the fees collected despite the hike.

"The majority of our students realise that the government cannot keep subsidising them beyond a point. IIT Bombay is trying to convince the remaining few students to stop the stir by talking with them," the institute’s statement read.

According to media reports, the fee hike was approved in 2020 but was kept in abeyance due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The issue re-emerged in July 2022 after authorities proposed a 35 per cent hike in postgraduate programmes. Students, however, began protesting against the hike, calling it "extremely inconsiderate towards the students".

The hike in hostel fees – from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,700 – is a major point of contention between IIT Bombay authorities and students. However, the institute has defended the move.

"Given the sharp increase in students, we need to build more hostels and academic buildings. The hostel fee increase is essential to cover actual expenses, allowing our other sources of income to be used to provide better academic facilities," the statement read.

The tuition fees for new PhD students, meanwhile, were hiked from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000. In the case of new MTech students, tuition fees rose from Rs 5,000 per semester (after a partial tuition fee waiver) to Rs 30,000 per semester.

Through a statement issued on July 28, IIT Bombay Students Against Fee Hike demanded the immediate rollback of fee hike, the revocation of the resolution that recommended a 5 per cent annual fee hike and the inclusion of student representatives in the Standing Committee for Student Fee Matters.

To assuage the concerns of economically weaker students, the institute recently added four student members as permanent invitees to the fee committee and reduced Rs 1,800 from the Semester Mess Advance (SMA) component of the fees.

Deferral of fees, scholarships for masters students, and the option to pay semester mess advance in two installments were some of the other remedies proposed by the institute.

Despite the olive branch extended by the institute, the students are unlikely to withdraw their hunger strike. In a statement released on Saturday, the collective said its relay hunger strike will continue until the fee hike is reconsidered.

"By making education more expensive in important public institutions like IITs, we are effectively closing the doors of these institutions on many. We are resolved to struggle to keep ourselves on the path of Equality and Justice," their statement read.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2022 Live: JEE Mains Session 2 Result At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Time, Websites to Check
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 Live: JEE Mains Session 2 Result At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Time, Websites to Check
Delayed Results, Now Visas: Study Abroad Aspirants From
Delayed Results, Now Visas: Study Abroad Aspirants From "Covid Batch" Off To A Rocky Start
JEE Main Answer Key 2022: 6 Questions Dropped, 6 Have 2 Right Answers; Check How NTA Marks Students
JEE Main Answer Key 2022: 6 Questions Dropped, 6 Have 2 Right Answers; Check How NTA Marks Students
Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 On August 8; Know Result Time
Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 On August 8; Know Result Time
BSEB Matric 2023 Registration Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
BSEB Matric 2023 Registration Starts Tomorrow; Details Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................