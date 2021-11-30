  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Bombay Congratulates Alumnus Parag Agrawal On His Promotion As Twitter CEO

IIT Bombay Congratulates Alumnus Parag Agrawal On His Promotion As Twitter CEO

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on Tuesday congratulated its alumnus Parag Agrawal on his elevation as CEO of the microblogging giant Twitter.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 30, 2021 6:15 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT-Bombay Develops Computer Simulator To Prevent Spread of Covid In Enclosed Spaces
QS Asia Rankings 2022: 18 Indian Institutes In Top 200; IIT Bombay Leads With 42nd Rank
JEE Advanced Top Rank Holders Want To Study At IIT Bombay
IIT Bombay Allows Afghan Students To Come Back To Campus
Independence Day 2021: IIT Bombay Conducts Fit India Movement Freedom Run 2.0
Infra-Red Technology Can Help Predict Severe COVID-19: IIT Bombay Study
IIT Bombay Congratulates Alumnus Parag Agrawal On His Promotion As Twitter CEO
IIT Bombay alumnus promoted as Twitter CEO
Mumbai:

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay on Tuesday congratulated its alumnus Parag Agrawal on his elevation as CEO of the microblogging giant Twitter. “Congratulations to our alumnus Dr. Parag Agrawal for being appointed the new CEO of Twitter. Dr. Agrawal obtained his B.Tech. degree in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay in 2005. He started working at Twitter in 2011 & became the CTO in 2017,” the institute tweeted.

Mumbai-born Parag's mother is a retired school teacher. His father was employed in the atomic energy sector and held senior positions there. Parag (37) studied at the Atomic Energy Central School in Mumbai. He moved to the United States in 2005. In 2011, he joined Twitter while still pursuing his PhD at Stanford University.

Twitter’s outgoing CEO Dorsey announced on Monday that Agrawal will be the company’s new chief executive as he stepped down after 16 years at the company that he co-founded and helmed.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CET For UG, PG Courses In Central Universities May Be Held From 2022-2023 Through NTA: UGC
CET For UG, PG Courses In Central Universities May Be Held From 2022-2023 Through NTA: UGC
NEET Counselling 2021 Live News: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
Live | NEET Counselling 2021 Live News: MCC, State Quota MBBS Admission Updates
JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet Released For Kashmir Province, Check Schedule
JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet Released For Kashmir Province, Check Schedule
UGC Scholarships 2021: Application Process Ends Today, Important Details
UGC Scholarships 2021: Application Process Ends Today, Important Details
Two Delhi Institutes, IIT, National Law University, Collaborate For Law And Technology Research
Two Delhi Institutes, IIT, National Law University, Collaborate For Law And Technology Research
.......................... Advertisement ..........................