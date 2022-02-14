IIT Bombay To Conduct JEE Advanced 2022; Website Launched

Image credit: Shutterstock JEE Advanced 2022 website launched (representational)

JEE Advanced 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced this year. The website for JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in – has been launched. The entrance exam is for admission to the IITs, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and some other institutions.

Only the top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify in JEE Main can appear for JEE Advanced. From last year, the NTA started conducting the qualifying test JEE Main four times a year.

Dates for both JEE Main 2022 and JEE Advanced 2022 are yet to be announced. While information related to the JEE Main exam will be available on the National Testing Agency (NTA) websites, jeemain.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.in, details of JEE Advanced will be announced by IIT Bombay on jeeadv.ac.in.

Another Chance To Take JEE Advanced

A notification on the JEE Advanced website says candidates who were eligible and applied for the exam last year but could not take it will get another chance to take it in 2022. This is an one-time measure taken considering the COVID-19 situation.

“Candidates who appeared in class 12th (or equivalent) examination for the first time in 2020 OR 2021 AND successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2021 but were absent in BOTH the papers, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2, of JEE (Advanced) 2021, are eligible to directly appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022 and do not need to fulfil Criteria 1 to 4. However, they must successfully register for the JEE (Advanced) 2022 in the online registration portal and pay the registration fee. Further, these candidates would be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE (Main) 2022 for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2022,” it said.