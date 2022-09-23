  • Home
IIT Bombay To Commence CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration On October 5; Details Here

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: The CEED 2023, UCEED 2023 registration will be closed on November 11. Apply at ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 23, 2022 2:39 pm IST

CEED, UCEED 2023 application process will be closed on November 11
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) will commence the application process for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) on October 5. The CEED, UCEED 2023 application process will be closed on November 11 on the websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in, the candidates can apply till November 18 with a late fee of Rs 500.

To apply for UCEED 2023, candidates must have to clear Class 12 exam, for CEED 2023, the applicants must have completed their degree or diploma or postgraduate degree programme of minimum three years.

CEED, UCEED 2023: Steps To Apply

  1. Visit the official websites of UCEED-uceed.iitb.ac.in, CEED- ceed.iitb.ac.in
  2. Click on the application process link
  3. Upload the required documents
  4. Pay the application fee
  5. Download CEED, UCEED 2023 application form, and take the printout for further reference.

The CEED 2023 qualified candidates can take admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur and PhD programmes, while UCEED 2023 is held for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design
