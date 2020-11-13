  • Home
IIT Bombay To Close GATE 2021 Application Correction Window Today

GATE 2021 application correction window will be closed today. Already registered GATE 2021 candidates can change their choice of category, exam centres and papers.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 13, 2020 7:58 am IST

IIT Bombay To Close GATE 2021 Application Correction Window Today
Image credit: gate.iitb.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the GATE 2021 application correction window today, November 13, 2020. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses through GATE 2021 and who applied on or before the last date, will be able to change their choice of category, exam centres and papers online at gate.iitb.ac.in. GATE application form correction window opened on October 28.

GATE 2021 Application Correction Window: Details That Can Be Corrected

  • Gender

  • Category

  • PwD status

  • Dyslexia and other similar learning disabilities

  • Details of parents and correspondence address

  • Name of college and location, roll number, registration numbers

  • Exam paper

  • Exam city

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination conducted in various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and postgraduate level subjects in Arts, Commerce and Science. GATE 2021 will be conducted for 27 subjects this year. The aptitude test is held online by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and seven IITs at Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee. IIT Bombay is the organising institute of GATE 2021.

As per GATE 2021 exam dates, the aptitude test is scheduled to be held between February 5 and February 14. The GATE 2021 admit cards will be made available for downloading and printing from January 8, 2021, as per the GATE exam dates 2021.

