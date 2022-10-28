Image credit: shutterstock.com CEED, UCEED 2023 is scheduled to be held on January 22

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: The Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam (UCEED) online registration will be closed on Friday, October 28. The candidates can apply for CEED 2023, UCEED 2023 on the official website- ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in respectively without paying an application fee. The CEED, UCEED 2023 registration was earlier scheduled to be closed on October 21, but has been extended till October 28.

The application fee for the general category candidates is Rs 3,600, while the reserved category candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,800. The CEED, UCEED 2023 registration process will continue till November 4 with a late fee of Rs 500. ALSO READ | Jadavpur University Only State-Run University In Country In QS Sustainability World Ranking

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply

Visit the CEED, UCEED 2022 websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in Click on the application process link Register with email id and password Pay the application fee Click on submit Download and take a print out for further reference.

CEED, UCEED is a national level exam for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes. The exams will be held on January 22, and the admit card will be available to download from January 13 on the websites- ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in.