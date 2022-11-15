IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration With Late Fee Tomorrow

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registrations With Late Fee Ends Tomorrow

The Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2023 and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2023 registrations with late fees will end tomorrow, November 16. Candidates who wish to take admission in postgraduate and undergraduate designing programmes can register online through the official websote-- ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Aspirants belonging to the general category need to pay Rs 3,600 as an application fee, while SC, ST, and women candidates need to pay Rs 1,800 as an application fee. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is authorised to conduct the CEED and UCEED examinations for the academic year 2023-24. The UCEED 2023 examination will be held for admission to the BDes programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Candidates who have qualified Class 12 or equivalent in 2022 or appearing for the exam are eligible to apply for the UCEED examination. The IIT Bombay will conduct the CEED examination for candidates seeking admission in Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes. Candidates must have completed d a degree/diploma/postgraduate degree programme of minimum three years or must be appearing for the final examination are eligible to apply for the CEED 2023 exam.

CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply At Ceed.iitb.ac.in, Uceed.iitb.ac.in