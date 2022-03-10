IIT Bombay Celebrates 63rd Foundation Day; Confers Awards To Faculty, Alumni

IIT Bombay celebrates 63rd foundation day today

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has celebrated the 63rd Foundation Day today, March 10. As part of the 63rd foundation day of the institute, IIT Bombay has honoured its faculty and alumni with awards for contributions. The institute has honoured its select alumni for their achievements in diverse fields ranging from academics, research and entrepreneurship, an IIT Bombay statement said.

The Foundation Day ceremony started with a welcome address by the Director of IIT Bombay Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri.

In his welcome address, Professor Chaudhuri highlighted the key milestones achieved by the institute in the past 63 years. Professor Chaudhuri said: “The path to glory of an Institute is through the hardwork and dedication of its faculty, staff and students, but the signs of glory are the achievements of its alumni. We are delighted at the success of our alumni”.

The institute has recognised select alumni of IIT Bombay, who have excelled in their field of work with the Distinguished Alumnus Awards (DAA) and has also conferred the Young Alumni Achiever Awards (YAAA).

YAAA seeks to recognize the contributions of the alumni who have made outstanding achievements in their chosen field of work and are below 40 years of age. These awards were instituted in the year 2011. The awardees for this year’s Young Alumni Achiever Awards 2022 are Professor Aditya G Parameswaran and Dr Shahaji More.

The chief guest of the function Anil Kakodkar, Chancellor, Homi Bhabha National Institute, and Chairman, Rajeev Gandhi Science and Technology Commission, and Member, Atomic Energy Commission, in his address said, “...in context with the current scenario in the country about the education and its role in national development, Institutions like IIT Bombay and Higher learning institutions at the apex level must be a kind of mini-environment that represents the best that you want to see in the country.”