  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Bombay CEED Result 2022 Declared, Know How To Download Score Card

IIT Bombay CEED Result 2022 Declared, Know How To Download Score Card

CEED Result 2022: The candidates can download scorecards from March 12 onwards. "CEED 2022 Results are now available to view at Candidate portal after log-in. Score Cards can be downloaded from the portal from March 12 onwards," the notification mentioned

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 8, 2022 8:51 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CEED 2022 Result Tomorrow; UCEED Result On March 10
CEED 2022 Answer Key: Check Release Date And Time
CEED, UCEED 2022: Application Ends Today; Steps Here
CEED, UCEED 2022: Application Dates Extended; Check Eligibility Criteria
IIT Bombay Extends CEED, UCEED 2022 Application Dates
CEED, UCEED 2022 Application Process Begins; Know How To Apply
IIT Bombay CEED Result 2022 Declared, Know How To Download Score Card
The candidates can download scorecards from March 12 onwards
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CEED Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the result of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022. All those who have appeared for the entrance examination can download their scorecard through the official website- ceed.iitb.ac.in. To download the CEED 2022 result, candidates will be required to login into the candidate’s portal using their ID and password.

Latest: Build Industry relevant skills to advance your career.   Know More
Recommended:  Learn new skills for success.  Explore Online Courses

M.Des at UPES. Ranked Top 100 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, Top recruiters - Titan, Bosch, Wildcraft. Last date to apply – 27th March. Apply Now

Design programs at Pearl Academy. No. 1 Design & Fashion Institute by ASSOCHAM, India Today, Outlook and The Week 2021 rankings. Last date to Apply – 21st March. Apply Now

The candidates can download scorecards from March 12 onwards. "CEED 2022 Results are now available to view at Candidate portal after log-in. Score Cards can be downloaded from the portal from March 12 onwards," the notification mentioned.

CEED Result 2022: Steps To Download Score card

  1. Go to the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘score card’ tab
  3. Click on the ‘login’ button
  4. Login with your ID and password
  5. The result will be displayed on the screen
  6. Download the result and take a print out for further reference.

CEED is a national-level entrance examination held for admission to the design programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. CEED 2021 qualified candidates will be granted admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
International Women’s Day 2022 Today; This Is How Educational Institutes Will Celebrate
International Women’s Day 2022 Today; This Is How Educational Institutes Will Celebrate
Board Exam 2022 Updates: Status Of CBSE Term 1 Result, ICSE, WB Madhyamik, UP, Maharashtra Board Exams
Board Exam 2022 Updates: Status Of CBSE Term 1 Result, ICSE, WB Madhyamik, UP, Maharashtra Board Exams
Free Tablets For Students Of Classes 10 To 12: Haryana Education Minister
Free Tablets For Students Of Classes 10 To 12: Haryana Education Minister
Manish Sisodia Bats For Including Delhi Govt's Flagship Programme In Education Curriculum Of Pvt Schools
Manish Sisodia Bats For Including Delhi Govt's Flagship Programme In Education Curriculum Of Pvt Schools
Shortfall Of 19,128 Classrooms In State-Run Gujarat Schools: Government
Shortfall Of 19,128 Classrooms In State-Run Gujarat Schools: Government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................