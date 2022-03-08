IIT Bombay CEED Result 2022 Declared, Know How To Download Score Card

Image credit: shutterstock.com The candidates can download scorecards from March 12 onwards

CEED Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the result of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022. All those who have appeared for the entrance examination can download their scorecard through the official website- ceed.iitb.ac.in. To download the CEED 2022 result, candidates will be required to login into the candidate’s portal using their ID and password.

The candidates can download scorecards from March 12 onwards. "CEED 2022 Results are now available to view at Candidate portal after log-in. Score Cards can be downloaded from the portal from March 12 onwards," the notification mentioned.

CEED Result 2022: Steps To Download Score card

Go to the official website, ceed.iitb.ac.in On the homepage, click on the ‘score card’ tab Click on the ‘login’ button Login with your ID and password The result will be displayed on the screen Download the result and take a print out for further reference.

CEED is a national-level entrance examination held for admission to the design programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. CEED 2021 qualified candidates will be granted admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design.