IIT Bombay CEED (Common Entrance Exam For Design Courses) Result Declared

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the result of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2021. All those who have appeared for the entrance examination can download their scorecard through the official website- ceed.iitb.ac.in. To download the CEED 2021 result, candidates will be required to login into the candidate’s portal using their ID and password.

The UCEED and CEED 2021 entrance exams were held on January 17.

Steps To Download:

Step 1: Go to the official website, ceed.iitb.c.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘score card’ tab

Step 3: Click on the ‘login’ button

Step 4: Login with your ID and password

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for further reference.

The result of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2021 will be released on March 10. “Candidates need to use their user login and password (created during the registration process) for viewing the results on the webpage. UCEED qualified students will be able to download their scorecards from March 10, 2021. The hard copy of the UCEED scorecard will not be available and hence will not be sent to the qualified candidates through email or by post,” the official statement read.

CEED is a national-level entrance examination held for admission to the design programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. CEED 2021 qualified candidates will be granted admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design.