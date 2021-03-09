  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Bombay CEED (Common Entrance Exam For Design Courses) Result Declared

IIT Bombay CEED (Common Entrance Exam For Design Courses) Result Declared

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the result of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 9, 2021 2:29 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Bombay To Release CEED Result Today
CEED 2021: IIT Bombay Releases Final Answer Key At Ceed.iitb.ac.in
CEED, UCEED 2021: Application Dates Extended; Apply Till October 31
Entrance Exams For Design Courses In January
CEED 2019 Result Declared; 1179 Qualify For M.Des, Ph.D Admission
JEE Main Admit Card For March Session Expected Soon
IIT Bombay CEED (Common Entrance Exam For Design Courses) Result Declared
IIT Bombay CEED (Common Entrance Exam For Design Courses) Result Declared
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the result of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2021. All those who have appeared for the entrance examination can download their scorecard through the official website- ceed.iitb.ac.in. To download the CEED 2021 result, candidates will be required to login into the candidate’s portal using their ID and password.

The UCEED and CEED 2021 entrance exams were held on January 17.

Steps To Download:

Step 1: Go to the official website, ceed.iitb.c.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘score card’ tab

Step 3: Click on the ‘login’ button

Step 4: Login with your ID and password

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print out for further reference.

The result of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2021 will be released on March 10. “Candidates need to use their user login and password (created during the registration process) for viewing the results on the webpage. UCEED qualified students will be able to download their scorecards from March 10, 2021. The hard copy of the UCEED scorecard will not be available and hence will not be sent to the qualified candidates through email or by post,” the official statement read.

CEED is a national-level entrance examination held for admission to the design programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur. CEED 2021 qualified candidates will be granted admission to Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Archives One Year Fellowship Registration Begins; Apply By April 8
Delhi Archives One Year Fellowship Registration Begins; Apply By April 8
Oxford University Press, Literacy India Set Up Centre For Upskilling Women
Oxford University Press, Literacy India Set Up Centre For Upskilling Women
Top 100 Universities Can Offer Management And Other Courses Online With AICTE Approval
Top 100 Universities Can Offer Management And Other Courses Online With AICTE Approval
Institutions Can Apply For Approval of Technical Programmes Till April 3: AICTE
Institutions Can Apply For Approval of Technical Programmes Till April 3: AICTE
Delhi Budget 2021: Government Proposes New Syllabus From Nursery To Class 8
Delhi Budget 2021: Government Proposes New Syllabus From Nursery To Class 8
.......................... Advertisement ..........................