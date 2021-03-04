IIT Bombay Best In India For Engineering, MIT Leads The Pack In Global Ranking

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is the only Indian institute that has made it to the top 50 of QS World University Rankings By Subject 2021 in the Engineering and Technology category. IIT Bombay, top among Indian institutes is placed at 44th rank this year, followed by IIT Delhi at 54th, and IIT Madras at 94th. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), according to QS World University Rankings By Subject 2021, has topped for the tenth consecutive year.

IIT Kharagpur (101) missed the top 100 by a score of 0.1 and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been ranked 103rd for Engineering and Technology.

IIT Bombay (41st) and IIT Kharagpur (44th) have achieved top-50 ranks for Mineral and Mining Engineering. IIT Madras is at the 30th spot for Petroleum Engineering.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru is at number 78 for Materials Science and at 93 for Chemistry. IIT Delhi has achieved 70th rank for Computer Science programme, and 79th for Mechanical Engineering.

Two Indian universities-- IIM Bangalore (76th) and IIM Ahmedabad (80th) have been ranked in top-100 for business and management.

QS World University Rankings By Subject: Top Engineering Institutes In India





Rank Institutes and global ranks 1 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay (49) 2 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi (54) 3 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras (94) 4 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur (101) 5 Indian Institute of Science (103) 6 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur (107) 7 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee (176) 8 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati (253) 9 Anna University (388) 10 Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (401-450) 11 The University of Delhi (401-450) 12 Vellore Institute of Technology (401-450)





The list of global top 10 institutes in Engineering:





Ranks Universities 1 MIT, US 2 Stanford University, US 3 University of Cambridge, UK 4 ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institutes of Technology, Switzerland 5 Nanyang Technological University, Singapore 6 University of Oxford, UK 7 University of California, Berkeley 8 Imperial College London 9 National University of Singapore 10 Tsinghua University, China



