IIT Bombay Awards Degrees To Over 250 Students During Its Interim Session Of 60th Convocation

IIT Bombay Convocation: The IIT Bombay’s interim session was the first event held in physical presence of degree recipients, the guests and invitees at the institute since the lockdown two years ago.

Updated: Feb 26, 2022 8:02 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has awarded degrees to 261 students at the interim session of its 60th Convocation. The IIT Bombay’s interim session was the first event held in physical presence of degree recipients, the guests and invitees at the institute since the lockdown two years ago.

At the interim session of IIT Bombay’s 60th convocation, 284 degrees were awarded, which include 189 PhD, 20 Dual Degrees [10 (Mtech + PhD) and 10 (MSc + PhD)] were awarded to 209 students. In addition, 95 degrees including 29 BTech, two BDes, one BS, 10 MTech, two MDes, two MPhil, six MSc, five MS by Research, seven PGDIIT, six DD (BTech + MTech) and five (E-MBA) degrees were awarded to 68 students, an institute statement said.

The degrees were conferred upon those students who have completed all the requirements during the period from August 2021 to January 2022 and have requested for the degree to be awarded earlier than the 60th Convocation.

The function was presided by Padma Bhusan award holder Dr Krishna M Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech and inventor of Covaxin as the Chief Guest, in the presence of Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman of the Board of Governors, IIT Bombay and Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay among others.

Addressing the graduates, Dr Ella emphasized on the importance of clinical research, and asked the students, “to be an innovator and not copy, start with a startup and be a lifelong knowledge seeker, keen observer, and be passionate of solving societal problems”.

Congratulating the graduating students and their families, Director of IIT Bombay Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri said: “This being the first fully physical event in the campus in last two years, it was a delight to see the sea of joy among the graduates and their relatives in the Convocation Hall. I am sure that our graduates will work hard to solve our societal problems”.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay iit bombay convocation
