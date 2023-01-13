  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Bombay Appointed For Road Work Consultancy, Auditing By Thane Municipal Corporation

IIT Bombay Appointed For Road Work Consultancy, Auditing By Thane Municipal Corporation

Materials used will be checked by IITB experts and asphalt quality will be monitored at the manufacturing site itself, the civic chief has ordered, the official informed.

Education | Reported By Press Trust of India(11740779)a | Updated: Jan 13, 2023 9:04 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Bombay, Plaksha University Agree For Joint Research, Collaboration
IIT Bombay Placement 2022: Over 1,500 Job Offers Made; 25 Students Receive Packages Over Rs 1 Crore
IIT Bombay, VMware Team Up For Platform To Drive Systems Research Practice
IIT Bombay Organises Awareness Workshop On National Credit Framework
IIT Bombay Hosts One-Day Workshop On Indian Culture, Heritage
Maruti Suzuki Joins Hands With IIT Bombay
IIT Bombay Appointed For Road Work Consultancy, Auditing By Thane Municipal Corporation
IIT Bombay
Thane:

The Thane Municipal Corporation has appointed the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay as a consultant and third-party auditor for the city's roads, an official said on Friday. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar during the day and attended by Professor KV Krishna Rao of IITB's civil engineering department, TMC deputy city engineer Ramdas Shinde and others, he said.

"Urbanisation is taking place rapidly in Thane and road works are being carried out with the aim of making traffic flow smooth and safe. However, potholes are an issue during the monsoon, which inconveniences motorists and causes expenditure to the civic body," he said. Also Read || IIT Guwahati, IIT Bombay Collaborate With European Partners To Address Issues In Indian Water Sector

"Funds have been made available by the state government for road works in TMC limits. IITB will be appointed as consultant and third-party auditor to ensure quality roads. The municipal commissioner has also said a workshop must be organised so that contractors can be guided by IITB experts," the official added. Also Read || IIT Bombay Placement 2022: Over 1,500 Job Offers Made; 25 Students Receive Packages Over Rs 1 Crore

Materials used will be checked by IITB experts and asphalt quality will be monitored at the manufacturing site itself, the civic chief has ordered, the official informed. "The civic chief has directed that all ongoing road works must be completed by February-end and proposed works should be finished before the beginning of monsoon this year," the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Uttarakhand To Bring Stricter Law To Prevent Use Of Unfair Means In Examinations
Uttarakhand To Bring Stricter Law To Prevent Use Of Unfair Means In Examinations
High Court Asks Delhi Government To File SOP On Installation Of CCTV Cameras In School Classrooms
High Court Asks Delhi Government To File SOP On Installation Of CCTV Cameras In School Classrooms
JMI Placement 2023: Students Receive International Offer Of Rs 25 Lakhs
JMI Placement 2023: Students Receive International Offer Of Rs 25 Lakhs
IIT Gandhinagar, GEER Foundation Organise 'CAN 2022-23' Workshop To Discuss, Address Issues Of Climate Change
IIT Gandhinagar, GEER Foundation Organise 'CAN 2022-23' Workshop To Discuss, Address Issues Of Climate Change
NEET PG 2023: NBEMS Extends MBBS Internship Completion Cut Off Date To June 30
NEET PG 2023: NBEMS Extends MBBS Internship Completion Cut Off Date To June 30
.......................... Advertisement ..........................