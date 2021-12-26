IIT Bombay Annual Alumni Day 2021: Batch of '96 Pledges Rs 17 Crore Towards Legacy Project

IIT Bombay Annual Alumni Day 2021 was conducted today

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), celebrated its annual Alumni Day on December 26. The silver jubilee batch of '96 adopted a legacy project and pledged a sum of Rs 17 crore towards the project. The legacy project will work on the betterment of the institute. IIT Bombay also launched its annual fundraising campaign today.

The annual Alumni Day was celebrated in hybrid mode and professor Suhas Joshi, Dean, Alumni and Corporate Relations welcomed the alumni.

IIT Bombay Annual Alumni Day 2021: Highlights

Silver Jubilee Batch Class of ‘96’s pledge towards Legacy Project

The Silver Jubilee Batch (class of 1996) has pledged a sum of Rs 17 Crore towards the Legacy Project. A Legacy Project is a project adopted by the batch celebrating its Silver Jubilee anniversary, for the betterment of the Institute and of the people associated with it, as a way of giving back to the alma mater and to leave behind a lasting legacy and remembrance of their silver jubilee reunion.

IIT Bombay’s annual fundraiser GO IIT Bombay campaign was announced

The annual fundraiser programme for 2021-22 was also launched today. As per an official statement by IIT Bombay, this year's fundraiser programme will focus on the following aspects:

Enhancing undergraduate labs by providing state-of-the-art facilities to students to further their experiential learning

Young Faculty Awards to attract and retain the best and brightest minds from across the globe to be a part of IIT Bombay’s prestigious faculty body

Student scholarships to provide economic support to calibre and disadvantaged students

Enhancing hostel infrastructure, aimed at providing top-notch amenities to IIT Bombay’s students to augment their living experience on campus

Regular Giving - a different scheme – being covered under the campaign which you can contribute to monthly, quarterly, and bi-yearly. This scheme aims at overcoming resource gaps to support a variety of causes, such as scholarships to deserving students; funding pioneering and competitive research amongst others.

Distinguished Service Awards were bestowed on five alumni members

Distinguished Service Awards were bestowed on five alumni members this year who worked on the betterment of the institute in a sustained manner. The award was conferred on Arun Joshi, BTech (Honors), 1969; Kiran Shesh, BTech, 1988; Mr Girish Nayak, BTech, 1991; Dr Ajay Sethi, BTech, 1990, and Zenobia Driver, MSc. (Integrated), 1998.

"Student Hostel 8 Complex - Project Evergreen" was announced

“The alumni of IIT Bombay have initiated a project to build a world-class hostel on campus in place of Hostel 8. Along with this, a hostel for women - titled Hostel 21 - will also be constructed. The project, titled “Student Hostel 8 Complex- Project Evergreen” has been initiated to replace the Institute's over half-a-century-old hostel infrastructure as well as create capacity for the increasing number of students on campus,” said IIT Bombay in its statement

Other notable events from today’s event were Chapter Service Awards were bestowed on nine alumni members, an alumni appreciation and gratitude programme was held, and he first programme of Dr. Pramod Chaudhari Alumni Continuing Education Centre (PCACEC) was launched.