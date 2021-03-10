IIT Bombay Announces UCEED 2021 Result

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced UCEED 2021 Result. Candidates who wrote the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2021 on January 17 can visit the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in to check their results.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 10, 2021 8:25 am IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced UCEED 2021 Result. Candidates who wrote the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2021 on January 17 can visit the official website, uceed.iitb.ac.in to check their results. UCEED 2021 seat allotment will be held in three rounds – from April 1, from May 10 and from June 10 – and two supplementary rounds – from July 30 and from August 18. The results are available through candidates’ login on the official website. Application for admission to BDes Programme at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur will begin from March 13. The Admission Portal will be closed on March 31, 2021.

The last date to withdraw or cancel provisionally allotted seats is August 16. Those candidates who withdrew or cancel their BDes seats on or before August 16 will be refunded their fees.

How to check UCEED 2021 result

Go to the official website, iitb.ac.in.

Click on UCEED 2021 Results: CLICK TO VIEW CANDIDATE PORTAL.

Login to the candidate portal.

Check UCEED result.

Before this, on March 9, IIT Bombay announced the CEED 2021 result. It is the entrance exam for admission to MDes programmes at participating institutions.

UCEED 2021 paper had a total of 69 questions, to be solved in 180 minutes. Part A consisted of the MCQs and Part B tested drawing skills of the candidates.

Each correct answer in Part A of the paper had 4 marks. There is no negative marking in the numerical section.

