IIT Bombay Announces Programme In Healthcare Informatics For BTech, Dual Degree Students

The programme will be initially offered to BTech and Dual Degree students (representational)

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will offer a new academic programme in Healthcare Informatics, institute director Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri said. The programme will be initially offered to BTech and Dual Degree students, with a possibility of offering it to MTech students in the future.

The decision to start the new programme was taken in the last Senate meeting of IIT Bombay, Prof Chaudhuri said.

“We are happy to announce that IITB in its last Senate meeting has decided to start a very new academic program on Healthcare Informatics from the forthcoming academic season. To start with we shall be offering a minor and IDDDP (Inter-Departmental Dual Degree Program) program for our B.Tech and DD students. Subsequently, we would explore the possibility of offering an M.Tech degree in this area,” Prof Chaudhuri said on social media.

“We hope this new initiative will open up exciting opportunities for our graduates, including the possibility of doing startups in this niche domain,” he added.

To help people during the second wave of COVID-19, IIT Bombay has started a free ambulance service.

HelpNow, the ambulance service of IIT Bombay, has been initiated by its alumnus Venkatesh Amrutwar and two final-year students – Aditya Makkar and Shikar Agrawal.

Lauding the efforts of the IIT Bombay students, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said: “HelpNow, an IIT Bombay initiative, is a private ambulance service that provides free rides to the poor, the police and government employees.”