IIT Bombay Announces Launch Of Its New Centre For Digital Health

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has set up the 'Koita Centre for Digital Health' (KCDH) under the aegis of the Koita Foundation.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 12, 2021 12:05 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has set up the 'Koita Centre for Digital Health' (KCDH) under the aegis of the Koita Foundation. KCDH will be focused on driving academic programmes, research and industry collaboration in Digital Health. KCDH's academic and research focus areas include clinical applications (including electronic patient records and medical imaging), healthcare data management (including healthcare data privacy and security), healthcare analytics, healthcare AI/ML, consumer health, public health and public policy.

KCDH will offer minor, dual degree, Masters and PhD programs in Healthcare Informatics.

KCDH will conduct industry, outreach programs for healthcare and industry professionals in digital health and enable them to act as force-multipliers.

"The centre will enable an ecosystem that can help address the healthcare challenges, that have been so glaringly exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Digital Health and Informatics need cross-functional expertise," said Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay.

"Digital Health is critical to improve healthcare at scale. We are delighted to support IIT Bombay in establishing the Centre, which can play a pivotal role in improving healthcare in India and across the world", said Rizwan Koita, Founder Koita Foundation.

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB)
