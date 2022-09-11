IIT Bombay Announces JEE Advanced 2022 Result

Image credit: shutterstock.com JEE Advanced 2022 result out

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) result has been announced today, September 11. The JEE Advanced 2022 result is available on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in, the candidates can download the scorecard using log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live Updates

To download the JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard, candidates need to click on the result link at jeeadv.ac.in. Use log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

As many as 1.56 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced exam this year which was held on August 28. The successful candidates in JEE Advanced 2022 can take part in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will be conducted on September 12.

Students who meet the JEE Advanced 2022 cut-off will be eligible to apply for the Architecture Aptitude Test, AAT 2022. The registration process will be held from September 11 to 12, AAT 2022 will be held on September 14.