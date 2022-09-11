IIT Bombay Announces JEE Advanced 2022 Result

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: The JEE Advanced 2022 result is available on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 11, 2022 10:14 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
JEE Advanced Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Result Link At Jeeadv.ac.in; Answer Key, Scorecard, Cut-Off
IIT Bombay Releases JEE Advanced 2022 Final Answer Key
JEE Advanced 2022 Result Today; Know Last Year’s Cut-Off
IIT Bombay To Announce JEE Advanced 2022 Result Today
JEE Advanced Result 2022: Check Previous Year's Topper List
JEE Advanced 2022 Result To Be Announced Tomorrow
IIT Bombay Announces JEE Advanced 2022 Result
JEE Advanced 2022 result out
Image credit: shutterstock.com

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) result has been announced today, September 11. The JEE Advanced 2022 result is available on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in, the candidates can download the scorecard using log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. JEE Advanced Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: Use JEE Advanced College Predictor to check your admission chances in IITs/ISM with branch preferencesUse Now

Recommended: Try JEE Main College Predictor to check your admission chances in NITs/IIITs/ GFTIs & State colleges. Use Now

To download the JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard, candidates need to click on the result link at jeeadv.ac.in. Use log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth. JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

As many as 1.56 lakh candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced exam this year which was held on August 28. The successful candidates in JEE Advanced 2022 can take part in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which will be conducted on September 12.

Students who meet the JEE Advanced 2022 cut-off will be eligible to apply for the Architecture Aptitude Test, AAT 2022. The registration process will be held from September 11 to 12, AAT 2022 will be held on September 14.

Click here for more Education News
JEE Advanced result JEE Advanced 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Result Link At Jeeadv.ac.in; Answer Key, Scorecard, Cut-Off
Live | JEE Advanced Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Result Link At Jeeadv.ac.in; Answer Key, Scorecard, Cut-Off
IIT Bombay Releases JEE Advanced 2022 Final Answer Key
IIT Bombay Releases JEE Advanced 2022 Final Answer Key
JEE Advanced 2022 Result Today; Know Last Year’s Cut-Off
JEE Advanced 2022 Result Today; Know Last Year’s Cut-Off
CUET UG 2022 Re-Test Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
CUET UG 2022 Re-Test Today; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow
CUET PG 2022 Day 10 Exam Today; Important Checklist For Candidates
CUET PG 2022 Day 10 Exam Today; Important Checklist For Candidates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................