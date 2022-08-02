  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Bombay Alumnus Dr Sharad Saraf Appointed Chairperson Of Institute’s Board Of Governors

IIT Bombay Alumnus Dr Sharad Saraf Appointed Chairperson Of Institute’s Board Of Governors

Dr Saraf has been serving as a member of the BoG at IIT Bombay for the past four years and is also serving as the Chairperson of the BoG at IIT Jammu.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 2, 2022 6:21 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Bombay Builds 5G Core Towards Developing An End-To-End 5G Testbed
IIT Bombay Ties Up With India Meteorological Department For Developing User-Friendly Weather Forecasting App
IIT Bombay To Offer MA Research Programme For Humanities Students, Admissions Through GATE
QS World University Rankings 2022 By Subject: 8 Indian Institutes In Top 400; IIT Bombay Tops Country-Wise
Union Minister Pradhan Asks IIT Bombay To Lead In Advancing New Frontiers Of Knowledge
IIT Bombay Celebrates 63rd Foundation Day; Confers Awards To Faculty, Alumni
IIT Bombay Alumnus Dr Sharad Saraf Appointed Chairperson Of Institute’s Board Of Governors
IIT Bombay gets new Chairperson of BoG
New Delhi:

An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay alumnus of BTech 1969 Electrical Engineering batch has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Institute’s Board of Governors (BoG). Dr Sharad Saraf is the new Chairperson of IIT Bombay's BoG now. Dr Saraf has been serving as a member of the BoG at IIT Bombay for the past four years and is also serving as the Chairperson of the BoG at IIT Jammu. He is currently the Chairman and Managing Director of Technocraft Industries India Ltd., which he co-founded in 1972 along with his brother, IIT Bombay alumnus Sudarshan Kumar Saraf.

“This is the first time an alumnus of IIT Bombay has been bestowed with this prestigious status,” an IIT Bombay statement said. The position of Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIT Bombay was earlier held by Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairperson of INSPACe - Department of Space, Government of India.

Commenting on his recent appointment, Dr Saraf said: “I am very excited about this new responsibility that I have been granted. This is the first time in history that an alumnus of IIT Bombay has been appointed as the Chairperson of BoG and I think this is a very bold step by the Ministry of Education.”

Enumerating a three-fold objective as the Chairperson of BoG at IIT Bombay, Dr Saraf said that he wants to improve the quality of education and student life at the IIT Bombay campus, focus on research work that is relevant and commercially viable and support start-ups, especially those that are being funded by the alumni.

Speaking of Dr Saraf’s appointment, Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay said: “It gives me immense joy to see a member of the IIT Bombay family being appointed as the Chairperson of the Institute’s Board of Governors. I would like to thank Dr. Pawan Goenka for his visionary leadership that has contributed to IIT Bombay’s continued success.”

“I am confident that with his expertise as well as commendable work over the past years, Dr Saraf will make his alma mater soar to new heights. I look forward to collaborating with him on this shared mission,” he added.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS ICET 2022 Answer Key: Release Date And Time
TS ICET 2022 Answer Key: Release Date And Time
Assam PAT 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link Here
Assam PAT 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link Here
CLAT 2023 Registration To Begin Soon: Details On Eligibility, Exam Pattern
CLAT 2023 Registration To Begin Soon: Details On Eligibility, Exam Pattern
Name AIIMS Mangalagiri After Freedom Fighter Pingali Venkayya: Lok Sabha Member
Name AIIMS Mangalagiri After Freedom Fighter Pingali Venkayya: Lok Sabha Member
CAT 2022 Application Process Starts Tomorrow; Eligibility Criteria, Registration Details
CAT 2022 Application Process Starts Tomorrow; Eligibility Criteria, Registration Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................