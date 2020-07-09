  • Home
The 1994 batch of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, or IIT Bombay, has contributed Rs 1.25 crore to support online classes for the 2020-21 session.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 9, 2020 6:10 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The 1994 batch of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, or IIT Bombay, has contributed RS 1.25 crore to the fundraising campaign launched to provide IT equipment to students in need. IIT Bombay had previously announced that it will start online classes for 2020-21 session from August 10.

The fundraising campaign, launched to help and support students in need of equipment like laptops and data cards required for online classes, was launched with an initial target of Rs 5 crore. “Combining this with the donation from IIT Bombay Heritage Foundation (IITBHF) in USA, we are now approaching the 70% mark of the initial target of Rs 5 crore, an official statement said.

"The IIT Bombay Batch of 1994 is pleased to donate INR 1.25 crores towards the Director's initiative on providing laptops and connectivity for needy students. This initiative is critical for launching the institute's plan to hold online classes for the coming semester starting August,” the 1994 batch leaders said.

The batch leaders added that the fund will support hundreds of IIT Bombay students to obtain laptop and internet connectivity.

Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay thanked the alumni members for their “timely contribution to support the IT infrastructure requirements”.

“Our alumni have always been a strong pillar of support to the Institute and there is no better proof that there is always a piece of IIT Bombay in their hearts!” Prof. Chaudhuri said in a statement.

“The actual number of needy students could be much higher than the funds that are currently available. I, therefore, appeal to our alumni and wellwishers to come forward to support this initiative so that no needy student is deprived of quality education in the time of this pandemic.” Prof. Chaudhuri added.

