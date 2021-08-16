IIT Bombay Allows Afghan Students To Come Back To Campus

Afghanistan Crisis: IIT Bombay allows Afghan students to re join campus

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has allowed students from Afghanistan who were participating in online classes to join the hostels in view of worsening conditions in their country. With the US withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban have swept through the country. On August 15, its President Ashraf Ghani left Kabul, and today, the Taliban took control of the capital.

These students were studying in IIT Bombay and had gone home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the situation in their country declined, they requested the IIT Bombay authorities to let them stay in the hostel. Their request has been approved by the institution.

IIT Bombay Director Subhasis Chaudhuri posted on Facebook informing about this decision. He said, "We offered admission to quite a few students from Afghanistan in the masters program this year under scholarships from ICCR. Because of online instructions, they were participating in the class from home."

Further, the director added, "However, due to rapidly deteriorating conditions in their homeland, they wanted to come out of their country and join the hostels in the campus. Although we have approved their request to come to the campus as a special case, we are not sure how late it is for them to pursue their dreams. We hope that they are all safe and can join us soon."

IIT Bombay admitted nine Afghan students in the current academic year and these students are pursuing M-Tech program and have been attending lectures online due to the prevailing pandemic. These students are Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) scholarship holders.