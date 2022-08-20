IIT Bombay 60th Convocation: 2,551 Degrees Awarded; Mohammad Ali Rehan Bags 'President of India Medal'

IIT Bombay 60th Convocation

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay conducted 60th Convocation ceremony at its campus today, August 20. In the last two years, IIT Bombay had held its Convocation in virtual reality mode and this is the first physical convocation ceremony since then. This year, Mohammad Ali Rehan, a (BTech) student from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering bagged the ‘President of India Medal’ while four students were presented with the Gold medals for their exemplary performance.

IIT Bombay has awarded the ‘Institute Gold Medal (2020-21)’ to Koustav Jana, a (dual degree) student from the Department of Electrical Engineering, the ‘Institute Gold Medal (2021-22)’ was awarded to Aryaman Maithani, a (BS) student from the Department of Mathematics. Shreya Pathak, a (BTech) student from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering bagged the ‘Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal.’

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group was the Chief Guest. Congratulating the graduands for their academic performance, Chief Guest Kumar Mangalam Birla said: "To thrive in this world, I believe you must operate at the intersection of purpose, people, and machines (PPM). I urge you to think of PPM not as Parts Per Million but as Purpose, People and Machines. You are the future of this great nation. All of you have proven yourself as great graduates. Now you need to reinforce and retain human empathy. Find every unique opportunity to reinforce humanness.”

In its 60th Convocation, IIT Bombay awarded 2,551 degrees to 2,324 students. The degrees include 206 PhD, 34 (MTech, MPhil+PhD), 24 dual degree (MSc+PhD), 3 MS (by research), 700 MTech, 53 MDes, 14 dual degree (BDes+MDes), 23 MPhil, 115 MBA, 1 EMBA, 17 MPP, 204 two-year MSc, 326 dual degree (BTech+MTech), 654 BTech degrees, 50 Interdisciplinary dual degrees (BTech, BS+MTech, MSc), 6 five-year Integrated MSc, 6 Dual Degrees (BS+MSc), 48 BS, 14 BDes and 24 PDGIIT. This year, IIT Bombay granted 25 joint PhD’s along with Monash University.

Presenting the Institute’s report for the year 2021-22, Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri said: “Today’s graduating batch is not only the batch to receive the degree at the Institute’s diamond jubilee convocation, but the batch is possibly the most ‘hardened’ batch that IIT Bombay has ever produced! The students have experienced with a remarkable stoicism all three phases of life in the campus: pre-covid ambiance, extreme hardship due to pandemic and then the post-pandemic opportune moments that the campus provides.

"The training that our students receive will definitely see them taking up leadership roles, as always, in the academic and corporate world, thus contributing to the needs of our country,” he added.