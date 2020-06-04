IIT Bhubaneswar students protest against online exams with #SaveIITBBS campaign

IIT Bhubaneswar has asked students unable to take online exams due to lack of modem, smartphone, etc., to “acquire facilities to take online examinations at home or from a nearby facility”.

Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 4, 2020 4:29 pm IST

IIT Bhubaneswar students protest against online exams with #SaveIITBBS campaign
IIT Bhubaneswar students protest against online exams
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

Students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar are raising their voices on social media in protest against the institute’s decision to conduct online exams for final year students. IIT Bhubaneswar, in an official notice released late Wednesday, said that the institute is conducting “two alternative examinations“ one from June 24 and another from either the last week of July or the first week of August. The institute, in the same notification, has asked students unable to take online exams due to lack of modem, smartphone and such devices, to “acquire facilities to take online examinations at home or from a nearby facility”.

IIT Bhubaneswar, in the notification, said: “IIT Bhubaneswar's Senate has decided to conduct the End Semester examinations for the outgoing students by on-line mode to facilitate their timely graduation. The decision in favour of holding the examination was taken by the Senate to graduate the students as per rules and without compromising on the standards of performance assessment.”

IIT Bhubaneswar students have taken to social media to express their discontent with the decision. In a mock test taken in May, the institute had asked students to be prepared with three devices, a laptop and two smartphones with internet connection, to attend the examinations. The second smartphone was to be used for invigilating purposes.

Students also said that the administration was “slow” in deciding exam dates and will cost them their jobs at such a time of distress.

Here we have collected a bunch of social media posts by IIT Bhubaneswar students.

Some pointed out that not all students will have the facilities to attend online exams.

Others pointed to the "failure" of the mock tests done in May.

While some final year students complained that the institution is not worried about the future as pushing the exams late can cause concerns for their career.


