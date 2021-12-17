IIT-Bhubaneswar Researchers Develop Ultra-Low-Power IC For Biomedical Data Transmission

  • Home
The researchers at IIT-Bhubaneswar have developed an ultra-low-power integrated circuit (IC) for energy-efficient biomedical data transmission, as per a statement.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 17, 2021 8:16 pm IST | Source: PTI

Bhubaneswar:

The researchers at IIT-Bhubaneswar have developed an ultra-low-power integrated circuit (IC) for energy-efficient biomedical data transmission, as per a statement. The indigenously developed ultra-low-power CMOS (Complementary Metal–Oxide–Semiconductor) data conversion IC will help in energy-efficient secured biomedical data transmission via the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) and Wearable Body Area Networks (WBANs) to edge or cloud computing devices, it added.

The first batch of the IC was fabricated by the researchers at the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali. The IC was developed with the support of the Special Manpower Development Programme for Chips to System Design (SMDP-C2SD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the statement said.

Another team of researchers of the premier institute developed a digitally intensive sub-sampling short-range low-power RF (radio frequency) front-end IC, which will help in IoT (Internet of Things) applications. It includes several design innovations. The chip is being fabricated at TSMC, Taiwan, and likely to be received soon, the researchers said.

"These semiconductor chip developments are the result of four years of unstinted efforts of the institute," said IIT-Bhubaneswar director RV Raja Kumar. The developments are part of IIT-Bhubaneswar's vision to create a sustainable chip design and fabrication echo system at the institute and its hinterland, he added. The innovations will help put Bhubaneswar on the map of this technology, the statement said.

