IIT Bhubaneswar is holding a promising placement session amid the job crisis plaguing the nation with 32 percent of students already being hired by reputed firms.

As per a press notice released by the institute, reputed companies including Amazon, Code Nation, Optum, and Oil India Limited have extended 88 offers to students.

The placement offers this year have surpassed that of previous year, while the highest offer made is as high as Rs 45 Lakh per annum.

This year, campus conducted virtual placement sessions due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Elaborating on the overall placement season, Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar said that the IT and core industries comprise majority of recruiters at the institute, as the optimistic placement session dispel fears about pandemic.

“Majority of the recruiters are IT and core industries and are wide-ranging indicating a growing trend this year. Better placements over the last year indicates an optimistic placement scenario despite fears about the pandemic situation affecting the business economy throughout the globe”, Kumar said.

IIT Bhubaneswar is set to hold its annual convocation ceremony, on Friday which can be attended in-person by students, and will also be webcasted.















