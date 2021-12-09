IIT Bhubaneswar Placement 2021: 55% BTech Students Get Top Offers In First 3 Days

IIT Bhubaneswar placement has seen a record placement this year amidst the Covid pandemic

The placement at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar in the 2021-22 academic session has shown a “record-rising” trend. More than 55 per cent of BTech students were placed in the first 3 days and of them, 85 per cent of students were CSE, BTech students. There is a 50 per cent increase of median salary to 24 LPA from 16 LPA of last year, an IIT Bhubaneswar statement said.

This is the first time when such large number of undergraduates got offers in just 3 days of the opening season. Some of the blue-chip companies ranging from Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Flipkart, Paytm, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Tata Steel, Unacademy, Samsung RI, Mathworks, Silicon Lab, Analog Devices, D.E. Shaw, GE, Ring central, Future First have taken part in the placement drive. Majority of the recruiters are IT & Start-Ups indicating a growing trend in niche sectors also, the statement added.

Professor RV Raja Kumar, Director IIT Bhubaneswar in the statement said: “Better placements over the last year indicates an optimistic placement scenario despite fears about the new variant of virus Omicron surfacing and posing to affect the business economy throughout the globe.”

“Currently more than 80% of our students are on the campus and the Institute is running its classes in physical mode for all the students present in the campus and on virtual mode for those who are currently away and are expected to arrive in the campus shortly,” the Director added.