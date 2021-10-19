  • Home
  • Education
  • IIT Bhubaneswar To Host Convocation In Hybrid Mode

IIT Bhubaneswar To Host Convocation In Hybrid Mode

Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar, will celebrate its annual convocation on Wednesday in hybrid mode.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 19, 2021 9:43 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Bhubaneswar Conducts Hybrid Classes; 40% Students Attend Offline
Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Academic Complex At IIT Bhubaneswar
Education Minister Inaugurates Academic Complex At IIT Bhubaneswar
Education Minister To Inaugurate Two Academic Complexes At IIT Bhubaneswar Tomorrow
IIT Bhubaneswar Completes Semester Exam For 2020-21 During The Pandemic
IIT Bhubaneswar Awarded As 'University Of The Year' By FICCI
IIT Bhubaneswar To Host Convocation In Hybrid Mode
IIT Bhubaneswar, will celebrate its annual convocation on Wednesday
Bhubaneshwar:

Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar, will celebrate its annual convocation on Wednesday in hybrid mode in which some students will participate in person while others will do it online due to the pandemic situation.

Announcing this, the institute's director, Prof R V Raja Kumar, on Tuesday said Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy will grace the occasion as the chief guest by virtual mode and address the convocation while Dr Rajendra Prasad Singh, Chairman of IIT Bhubaneswar's Board of Governors, will preside over the programme offline.

The IIT director will hand over the degrees to students. During the convocation, the institute will confer degrees on 559 students.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
IIT Bhubaneshwar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Telangana Board Releases TS 1st Year Admit Card; Direct Link Here
Telangana Board Releases TS 1st Year Admit Card; Direct Link Here
Manish Sisodia Felicitates IGDTUW Students; Urges College Students To Mentor Government School Students
Manish Sisodia Felicitates IGDTUW Students; Urges College Students To Mentor Government School Students
Assam: Students Of Primary Section Attend School After Nearly 2 Years
Assam: Students Of Primary Section Attend School After Nearly 2 Years
TS PGECET Counselling 2021: Registration Process Extended Till October 25
TS PGECET Counselling 2021: Registration Process Extended Till October 25
NEET Result 2021: Check Last Year’s Cut-Off For Admission To Kerala Medical Colleges
NEET Result 2021: Check Last Year’s Cut-Off For Admission To Kerala Medical Colleges
.......................... Advertisement ..........................