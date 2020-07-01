IIT Bhubaneswar Holds End-Semester Exams Online Amid COVID-19

Image credit: IIT Bhubaneswar IIT Bhubaneswar holds online exams amid pandemic

IIT Bhubaneswar has completed end-semester examinations for final-year students in online mode, the institute said on Wednesday. The exams were held between June 24 to June 30. Students were given the option to attempt the exam in pen and paper mode and upload the answer sheets to the university.

The institute said that “526 final-year students including a fraction of others who registered for the final year courses participated in the examination”. According to statistics shared by the institute, 167 MTech students, 206 BTech students, 75 MSc students, 42 PhD students and 36 dual degree students participated in the exams.

IIT Bhubaneswar said that the exam was successful because it reduced dependence on internet connectivity by only requiring it during “question paper access, answer paper uploading and invigilation”. The institute said that it provided “multiple options to facilitate students to take the test with fairness” even though access to technology varied among students.

IIT Bhubaneswar Director Prof. Raja Kumar, said, “One of the challenges faced in the system design is to provide fairness of access to students who have a lot of variation in available gadgets and internet connectivity. Since the answering can also be done with pen and paper, the requirement of the internet is reduced to question paper access, answer paper uploading and invigilation.”

The institute said that the exams were held “as usual”, even though it was held online, as they only had to tinker with the duration and weightage of the exams.

Dr PR Sahu, Dean (academics) said: “The examinations could be held without any compromise on the regulations despite the pandemic situation. The one change made is that the duration of the online end-semester exam is reduced to 2 hours from the usual 3 hours and accordingly the weightage to 40% in place of 50%, as recommended by our Senate.”