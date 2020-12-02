IIT Bhubaneswar To Hold Its Ninth Annual Convocation In Hybrid Mode

IIT Bhubaneswar will hold its ninth Annual Convocation on Friday, December 4, in 'Hybrid Mode' where students will have the choice to join the programme in person or in online mode in view of the pandemic situation, a statement issued by the institute said. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be the chief guest and will be addressing the convocation through video conferencing, while Union Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre will be the guest of honour.

The institute will confer degrees to 446 students, including 35 PhD, 141 MTech, 70 MSc and 200 BTech during the convocation. The President of India Gold Medal will be awarded to Aditya Pal of Computer Science and Engineering, Director’s Gold Medal will be awarded to Sanket Dey Chowdhury of the School of Infrastructure, and Director’s Gold Medal will also be awarded to Souvick Chakraborty of the Physics, School of Basic Sciences. Similarly, silver medals will also be awarded to the high-achievers.

Professor R V Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar said, the convocation is a celebration of the graduation of students who earned their degrees through hard work and the institute is keen on their live participation. During the event, the Union education minister is scheduled to inaugurate the student activity centre (SAC), play courts and the building of the School of Humanities, Social Sciences and Management, of the institute, the statement said.