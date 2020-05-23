IIT Bhubaneswar creates mechanism for holding online exams

IIT Bhubaneswar has created a state of the art method of holding online examinations in a comprehensive manner, a statement from the engineering and technological institute said. The institute said the mechanism has been made as commercially available online examination systems suffer with several limitations such as restricted only for holding computer based tests, lack the robustness, reliability of invigilation and connection.

This method, according to the IIT, can be used for holding all of types of examinations including the class tests and end-semester examination of an institute.

This method uses the currently available commercial systems such as the ‘Wheebox’ as a part of it, the statement added.

“The system uses a virtual examination hall, actual invigilators (IIT's own teachers acting as proctors in the system), question paper distribution online, and submission or reception of soft copies of answer books which may be printed, if needed,” Prof RV Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar said while speaking on the occasion.

He also said the system uses two or more network connection for reliability of connection and additional facility for proctoring for reliable invigilation.

“Unlike in systems where a student has to come to an examination centre equipped with computers, in the proposed system, a student can take the examination from home or anywhere across the globe,” Prof Kumar added.

“However, for availing this advantage in return a student is required to be equipped with gadgets which are very much feasible,” he said.

The official has also said the institute successfully tested the entire system by holding a mock test on May 9, 2020 involving about 240 students stationed across the country, question papers of 31 subjects and 20 invigilators.

“It was found that the tests can be held successfully and effectively as long a student has at least one of the two connections working at any time during the examination,” he further added.

However, the Institute felt that owing to the ongoing pandemic during the present lockdown period, all students may not be equipped with an internet connection of adequate speed and they may not be in possession of their laptops.

This was further substantiated by a survey which was conducted.

So taking the above into consideration, the institute decided to conduct the end-semester examination of the Spring 2019-20 semester in the conventional form after the return of the students.