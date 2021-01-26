IIT Bhubaneswar Celebrates 72nd Republic Day Amidst The Pandemic

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar celebrated the 72nd Republic Day in the Institute with patriotic fervour. The faculty, staff and students participated in the celebrations by adhering to the social distancing and the COVID-19 protocols in place. The event culminated with the playing and recital of the national anthem.

The function started with unfurling of the National Flag followed by a review of the parade by Prof. RV Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. RV Raja Kumar called upon everyone at IIT Bhubaneswar to uphold the core values that were the foundation for the Constitution of India in the governance, functioning at workplace as well as in day to day life.

Also present during the event were Prof. RK Panda, Dean Alumni Affairs and International Relations, Prof. Sujit Roy, Dean Research and Development, Dr VR Pedireddi, Dean, Student Affairs, Dr PR Sahu, Dean Academic Affairs, Col Subodh Kumar, Registrar, Shri Debaraj Rath, Jt. Registrar and Dr. Sankarsan Mahapatro, President, Student Gymkhana, IIT Bhubaneswar.

Adding further, he explained about how the institute could protect its campsites all through the pandemic, so far and complimented all those faculty and staff who contributed immensely on the same. Many essential sections of the institute functioned all through the pandemic, by protecting themselves very well through a disciplined functioning as per the sops. The institute could innovate, carry on technology developments for online education, run the education in normal standards during the pandemic in a commendable way.

The Director felt that the institute could run academics at the global best with no compromises and complimented all the faculty and staff for serving as role models in this endeavour.